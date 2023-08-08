Rents will start at $1,600 a month for a two-bedroom unit and $1,900 for a three-bedroom unit.

In addition, the council also approved a project to expand Raab Road to a three-lane road near the complex between Rockingham Road and Linden Street with a new pedestrian island at the intersection of the Constitution Trail.

A 10-foot-wide trail extension will be built along the north side of Raab Road from the main branch of the Constitution Trail to Linden Street to connect trail users to the section of the trail that runs along Raab east to Carden Park.

According to town documents, the town would contribute $100,000 toward the project and would install and maintain the landscaping on the pedestrian island. All other costs will be taken on by the developer.

The improvements must be completed by July 15, 2024, according to town documents.

Pavement preservation

In other news, the council approved a contract for a pavement preservation pilot project with Donelson Construction Company of central Missouri for $232,395.