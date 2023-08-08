NORMAL — A new apartment complex is coming to north Normal despite concerns raised by some neighbors.
The Normal Town Council on Monday approved an annexation agreement for the 136-unit Archer Apartments complex along Raab Road between Linden Street and Constitution Trial. The 9.6-acre property now has two homes, a vacant residential lot and farmland.
It also approved widening Raab Road in that area to three lanes and building a Constitution Trail connection
The preliminary design plan previously received a positive recommendation from the Normal Planning Commission in July.
The developer, Morton-based Ethos Design Build, is planning to build five three-story buildings and one two-story building immediately adjacent to Raab Road with rents ranging from $1,600 to $1,900 a month. A clubhouse also is proposed.
At a public hearing prior to the council meeting, neighbors Bryan Hinnen and Ann Sparks said they worry the development will increase crime and pollution and decrease their property values.
"Private property owners respect their own property and neighbors more than renters do," Sparks said. "Absolutely not in my backyard, and I think that's what a lot of you have already said since it's not by your house."
Hinnen said he wants to see some sort of redesign that would reduce the size of the complex or include more single-family homes and make it more appropriate for the area. Hinnen also said he is contemplating filing a class-action lawsuit as early as Friday.
"Luxury renters tend to be older ... what high-income tenant over 55 is going to tolerate parking his Ferrari outdoors, exposed to hailstorms, vandalism and parking lot bumper cars, climbing three flights of stairs to his apartment?" Hinnen said. "This is exactly what happened to similar projects in Peoria and Joliet and now Springfield ... All three of those cities ... are now smaller versions of the South Side of Chicago, we are not going to let it happen to Normal."
Nathan Hinch, an attorney representing Ethos founder Steve Lehman, said Lehman has been working with the town staff to fill a need in the community for more housing, particularly mutlifamily housing.
The project will be an infill development, meaning it is surrounded by or adjoins existing development, and it will be consistent with the surrounding property's zoning. Ethos has reach compromises with residents to offer more green space around the property and a fence along the eastern property line, Hinch said.
"I think it's a win-win. I believe that," Hinch said after the meeting. "The argument was made that the developer is going to make all this money and the community is going to lose. Inherently, if the project succeeds, property values are going to go up and everybody will benefit from that."
Catalyst Construction Inc. business development director Robbie Osenga said they have worked hard to create a nice project that will increase the value of the site and improve the area.
"From where I sit and how I evaluate properties for my clients, I'm not anticipating a negative impact to those adjacent property owners because of this development," said Osenga, who served as a real estate broker for the development and will be working with Catalyst through the development process. "If anything it'll be improved because of greater vegetation and amenities behind there that are nicer than what currently exists."
Of the 136 planned units, 34 would have two bedrooms and 102 would have three bedrooms. The plans also include additional amenities like a fenced garden area, natural playground, fishing pier on a detention pond, large picnic patio and electric vehicle charging, according to town documents.
Rents will start at $1,600 a month for a two-bedroom unit and $1,900 for a three-bedroom unit.
In addition, the council also approved a project to expand Raab Road to a three-lane road near the complex between Rockingham Road and Linden Street with a new pedestrian island at the intersection of the Constitution Trail.
A 10-foot-wide trail extension will be built along the north side of Raab Road from the main branch of the Constitution Trail to Linden Street to connect trail users to the section of the trail that runs along Raab east to Carden Park.
According to town documents, the town would contribute $100,000 toward the project and would install and maintain the landscaping on the pedestrian island. All other costs will be taken on by the developer.
The improvements must be completed by July 15, 2024, according to town documents.
Pavement preservation
In other news, the council approved a contract for a pavement preservation pilot project with Donelson Construction Company of central Missouri for $232,395.
Boulder Drive (Dawson Drive to Heather Ridge Drive)
Heather Ridge Drive (Boulder Drive to Sanford Lane)
Sedwick Drive (Heather Ridge Drive to Holbrook Drive)
Holbrook Drive (Sedwick Drive through the cul-de-sac to the east)
Sedona Drive (Holbrook Drive to Billings Drive)
Clifton Court (Cul-de-sac)
Chandler Drive (Sedona Drive through the cul-de-sac to the west)