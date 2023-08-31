NORMAL — New plans for Vernon Avenue show increased safety measures, reduced lanes and bike and pedestrian-friendly paths and crosswalks.

Residents and town staff members attended the Town of Normal's public meeting Thursday at Uptown Station to see proposed improvements to Vernon from West Beaufort Street to Towanda Avenue. The plans were updated after community input was sought in June.

"I'm very excited about this. I think the improvements that are proposed area an excellent way to improve safety on the corridor to make the roadway function better for all users," said Normal Public Works Director Ryan Otto. "I'm looking forward to hearing what other people have to say as well."

Vernon serves as an east-west corridor from Illinois State University to the business district along Veterans Parkway. That stretch includes residential neighborhoods and commercial areas, several access points to Constitution Trail, and Colene Hoose Elementary School as well as its new 16-acre natural playground.

Otto said the new plan proposes a partial reduction from four lanes to three lanes, including a middle turn lane, and bike lanes on either side.

Along with the road "diet," the plan proposes safer crosswalks near Angela Drive — near where Constitution Trail crosses Vernon west of Towanda Avenue — and Augustine Way — which is directly across from Hoose — including rapid flashing beacons, pedestrian islands and more safety signage, Otto said.

The total width of the street will not change anywhere along the area being modified.

"The actual width of the pavement won't change so the curb and gutters will stay in the same place," Otto said. "We're just reusing the existing pavement and repurposing it for different uses."

Change proposed for the Vernon Avenue bridge over Sugar Creek should provide additional pedestrian walkway space on the north side of Vernon between Baugh Drive and the trail, Otto said. In addition, there would be a shared-use path on the bridge approximately 10 feet wide to accommodate both bike and pedestrian travel.

The bridge structure would not be changed.

Cindy Loos, project manager at Hanson Professional Services — the Springfield-based engineering firm consulting on revamping the street — said the responses from residents at the last open house were pretty even and resulted in the proposed plan, but there are still some parts that need to be revisited.

Loos said there were a couple comments made about median locations blocking driveways and other facilities but one of the main questions for her design team is how to make the crossing at Angela safer and create access for people to cross Vernon.

"We're going to go back and talk about all the comments we got today, work with the town on what the final plan will be and then we'll put together some estimates and a whole feasibility report to come back to the town and present the council with options and construction staging," Loos said.

ISU student Theodore Metellus said he likes the road diet and inclusion of bike lanes but he questions the safety surrounding how the bike lane will be made with just painted lines.

"I do appreciate that they're putting it in for the many cyclists attending school," said Metellus, who is sophomore majoring in construction management. "I know from my experience that that kind of lane is unsettling because the only thing between me and a car is the little white line of paint which can rub away over time."

Something more physical like the wall included in the shared use path in the bridge over Sugar Creek would make for a safer solution, Metellus said.

Metellus said he missed the first open house meeting but has been hearing more about a lot of the developments going on at the campus and in uptown Normal and is trying to attend as many public meetings as he can to learn more.

John Stephens, who attended the first open house meeting, said that although the plan introduce safety measures along Vernon, he would like to see more done about the traffic around Colene Hoose Elementary School, where a student was hit by a car last year.

Stephens, who works as a crossing guard at Hoose and also lives across the street from the school, said he has seen more than enough vehicles drive 20 mph or more over the speed limit in the area when students are entering or leaving the school.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's just a Band-Aid," Stephens said. "They want to put up a blinking light on Augustine, which is right across the street from the school, and I would much rather put in a regular traffic light there."

In addition, Stephens said he would like to see the speed limit in other parts of Vernon reduced for traffic approaching Hoose and portions of pavement near the crossing at the school raised.

Trustee Chemberly Harris said she and the other council members will continue to listen to what residents are concerned about and share that along with staff as the project moves forward.

Harris said she is happy to see the town thinking more about bikeable and walkable paths and incorporating those needs into other designs like the Uptown South Master Plan, which was recently approved by the council early in August.

Concerns about making the crossing at Grandview Drive and near Hoose and Constitution Trail safer for users are topics that will be revisited, Harris said.

"In the meantime, as people express concerns, we can always take those in and share that with the town staff and group working on this," Harris said. "We definitely want to share that as they continue to flesh it all out."

Otto said there is still no estimated schedule or budget for the project, but it is expected to be built in phases as funding allows.

The recommendations from this meeting will be compiled and will allow the staff and analysts to start developing cost estimates and a timeframe for the project.

For more information about the project, visit www.normalil.gov

Photos: Normal Community football hosts Sacred Heart-Griffin