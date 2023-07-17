NORMAL — Grace Church soon will see solar panels installed on its grounds to cut its utility costs after the Town of Normal approved the project.

The Normal Town Council on Monday rezoned the church's property at 1311 W. Hovey Ave. and approved a site plan. The vote was unanimous except for trustees Chemberly Harris and Andy Byars, who were not in attendance.

The church asked to have the land rezoned from single family residential (R1-B) to public lands and institutions (S-2), which includes land uses like religious institutions, schools, hospitals, nursing homes and parks.

"I just want to applaud the church for implementing a solar panel project to help with their energy production," said Trustee Karyn Smith. "It really is very timely."

The solar panel array will be installed in a mowed area west of the church facility with an evergreen screen to mask the view from residences to the north and west of the church, according to council documents.

The array also will be approximately 9 feet tall and cover about 14,000 square feet as well as be tilted toward the south to avoid reflecting glare onto nearby residences.

Town Planner Mercy Davidson said that about half of the churches in Normal are located in S-2 zoning, but all would required to have a site plan approved through a public process, regardless of the zoning.

"If they have an R-1 zoning and a special use permit, they would go through the zoning board of appeals. If they have an S-2 zoning, they go through the planning commission," Davidson said. "Anytime they do anything significant to their property, they're gonna go through a public process and go to the council."

The planning commission had a public hearing for the proposed plan on July 6.

Grace Church has been subject to special use permits in the past with its most recently amended permit in 2011 allowing it to operate a on-site day care and preschool and expand its parking lot, according to town documents. The town previously approved another amendment in 2007 to allow the church to build an addition.

The change to S-2 zoning eliminates the need for special use permits it has required with residential zoning.

Davidson said First Presbyterian Church, 2000 E. College Ave., also received approval from the town for solar panels two years ago but have not installed them yet.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos said he would like to see the town do more with solar panels and possibly use surface parking lots around the community for them.

"Some of the impediments on that are how you get it connected to the grid but in a situation like Grace Church, they're obviously putting it into their building and it's a lot easier," Koos said. "A broader solar initiative in the community would be a good idea."

The council also approved paying $144,180 to Garneau Construction of Normal for repairs and maintenance to the historic bell tower at Broadview Mansion, 1301 S. Fell Ave. The town has a maintenance agreement with the Immanuel Bible Foundation, which is based at the mansion.

The project will focus on mitigating water infiltration and the renewal of deteriorated exterior, according to town documents. The work will include selective demolition, masonry repairs on the parapet, tuckpointing and mechanical ventilation.

There were three bids in total with Garneau's bid the lowest. The other bids were from Otto Baum of Morton for $599,365 and River City Construction of East Peoria, for $695,505.

Trustee Kathleen Lorenz commended the staff for their report but questioned why the other bids came out so much higher and why the town ultimately choose Garneau for the contract.

City Manager Pam Reece said the other two companies may have had higher bids because they already have other projects and that Garneau has a "means and method" strategy in their contract that will get the work done in a more efficient manner.

"The architect that worked with us to prepare the bid package has reviewed the bid and feels it's in confidence that they can move forward as they proposed with their means and methods strategies to get the work done," Reece said.

The 3-acre property includes the mansion, built in 1906, and the tower, completed in 1939. It was designated a local historic landmark by the town in 2015 and later was placed on the National Register of Historic Places by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The bell tower work was included in a larger building envelope repair and maintenance project that also included work on the mansion; Sprague's Super Service gas station, a Route 66 landmark at 505 Pine St.; and Hewett House, an 1860s house that now houses the Ecology Action Center at 202 W. College Ave., according to the town documents.

Photos: 27th annual Glorious Garden Festival takes root in Bloomington-Normal Tending succulents Tropical Flowers Cactus Succulent Shed Climbing Onion 2023 Dan Anderson 1 GLORIOUS GARDENS 071523-blm-loc-gardenfest4 Video: Children's librarian Alex Bell talks about StoryWalk