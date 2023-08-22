NORMAL — New zoning rules restricting the placement of adult-use cannabis dispensaries will be applied in Normal, but at least one council member wants more limits.

The Normal Town Council voted unanimously Monday to amend the town's zoning code to increase the space between cannabis businesses and other types of properties, but it rejected Trustee Kathleen Lorenz's call to limit the total number of dispensaries in town.

"This is not a bad start and that's how I feel: it's a start," Lorenz said. "I think we've made strides in crafting this revised policy, but I don't believe that it adequately represents what we've heard to be a diverse range of concerns from all of our residents."

Normal currently has one dispensary in business and two more on the way. State law and town ordinances have no limit on them, but Lorenz has said she wants to cap dispensaries at four.

The change that was approved doubles the minimum distance, from 100 feet to 200 feet, separating all cannabis facilities — including dispensaries, infusers and craft growers — from schools, day cares and churches, according to town documents.

It also adds to the town code the state's regulation requiring a 1,500-foot separation between dispensaries. While state law permits some exceptions, the town does not.

The discussion of where cannabis dispensaries should go and how they should be limited has been going on since before the council's approval on May 2 of two new dispensaries, which received both support and criticism from residents and business owners.

Lorenz said some people argue the free market, not the town, should decide where cannabis dispensaries should go, but she noted the state already regulates much about the industry.

She also rejected comparing cannabis dispensaries to liquor stores or video gambling sites, which Trustee Kevin McCarthy said face far fewer regulations.

"Those other industries are more mature in their establishments for better or for worse," Lorenz said. "They've been accepted as some social norms. Recreational cannabis may get there. I don't think it's there yet as we've seen from the divisive comments from the various voices."

Lorenz added that if the town does not limit the number of dispensaries, the public will continue to bring concerns to the council and planning commissions.

McCarthy said the town has taken the opinions of supporters and critics into account, and the amendment approved Monday reflects that.

"It's legal in the state of Illinois. That ship has sailed and it's here and so however anybody feels, pro or con, that's not for us to take up," McCarthy said. "This proposal is a compromise because we did have a public work session on this and we did change the rules."

McCarthy noted a majority of the council voted in July to move forward with amending the cannabis dispensary ordinance. Although the final amendment may not reflect each trustee's opinion, the council should not relitigate decisions already made by the majority, he said.

Lorenz said she would not go "down the path of relitigating anything," but she will bring the concern back again when the opportunity arises in future council actions.

"If I haven't convinced you at this point, which I probably haven't, putting a cap will make life a lot easier for (the town's) staff," Lorenz said. "If you want to do a favor for staff, you might want to think about it."

Normal's first dispensary, Beyond/Hello, opened on Northtown Road in 2015, initially selling medical marijuana until the state legalized adult recreational use in 2020. The others still in the works are High Haven at 106 Mall Drive and Revolution Dispensary at 1609 Northbrook Drive. Bloomington has one dispensary and one in the works.

In other news, the council approved the following items: Accepting a proposal from George Gildner Inc. for replacement of floor drains at the water distribution building at 700 E. Pine St. for $61,822;

Authorizing an engineering services agreement with Farnsworth Group Inc. for supplemental design services for improving West College Avenue from Rivian Motorway to White Oak Road for $129,803;

Approving an agreement to extend the deadline for paving temporary parking lots at 612 Kingsley St. and at 603 Dale St., which now are gravel.

