Normal's first dispensary, Beyond/Hello, opened on Northtown Road in 2015, initially selling medical marijuana until the state legalized adult recreational use in 2020. The others still in the works are High Haven at 106 Mall Drive and Revolution Dispensary at 1609 Northbrook Drive.

Bloomington has one dispensary and one in the works.

Public Art Working Group

Prior to the council meeting, Normal Cultural Arts Director Beth Whisman spoke on a new working group advising the town on expanding public art initiatives.

The group is finalizing plans for a sculpture garden at One Normal Plaza and a mural to coincide with the uptown underpass project.

"We want this diverse group of people who come together telling us that they are very interested in art, to be able to help us make decisions based on consensus," Whisman said. "We've talked a lot about that (effort) requiring relationship building, collaboration, community, all the things that public art should be doing."

Appointed by the mayor, the Public Art Working Group has 20 members who are working artists, educators, arts patrons, students, arts administration professionals and staff from the town's cultural arts, parks and recreation and planning departments.