NORMAL — New zoning rules restricting the placement of adult-use cannabis dispensaries will be applied in Normal, but at least one council member wants more limits.
The Normal Town Council voted unanimously Monday to amend the town's zoning code to increase the space between cannabis businesses and other types of properties, but it rejected Trustee Kathleen Lorenz's call to limit the total number of dispensaries in town.
"This is not a bad start and that's how I feel, it's a start," Lorenz said. "I think we've made strides in crafting this revised policy, but I don't believe that it adequately represents what we've heard to be a diverse range of concerns from all of our residents."
Normal currently has one dispensary in business and two more on the way. State law and the town ordinance have no limit on them, but Lorenz wants to cap dispensaries at four.
The change that was approved doubles the minimum distance — from 100 feet to 200 feet —separating all cannabis facilities, including dispensaries, infusers and craft growers, from schools, day cares and churches, according to town documents.
It also adds to the town code the state's regulation requiring a 1,500-foot separation between dispensaries. While state law permits some exceptions, the town does not.
The discussion of where cannabis dispensaries should go and how they should be limited has been going on since before the council's approval on May 2 of two new dispensaries, which received both support and criticism from residents and business owners.
Lorenz said some people argue that the free market and not the town should decide where cannabis dispensaries should go but she noted the state already regulates much about the industry.
She also rejected comparing cannabis dispensaries to liquor stores or video gambling sites, which Trustee Kevin McCarthy said face far fewer regulations.
"Those other industries are more mature in their establishments for better or for worse," Lorenz said. "They've been accepted as some social norms. Recreational cannabis may get there. I don't think it's there yet as we've seen from the divisive comments from the various voices."
Lorenz added that if the town does not limit the number of dispensaries, the public will continue to bring concerns to the council and planning commissions.
McCarthy said the town has taken the opinions of supporters and critics into account, and the amendment approved Monday reflects that.
"It's legal in the state of Illinois. That ship has sailed and it's here and so however anybody feels, pro or con, that's not for us to take up," McCarthy said. "This proposal is a compromise because we did have a public work session on this and we did change the rules."
McCarthy added a majority of the council voted in July to move forward with amending the cannabis dispensary ordinance. Although the final product may not reflect each trustee's opinion, the council should not relitigate decisions already made by the majority.
Lorenz said she would not go "down the path of relitigating anything," but she will bring the concern back again when the opportunity arises in future council actions.
Normal's first dispensary, Beyond/Hello, opened on Northtown Road in 2015, initially selling medical marijuana until the state legalized adult recreational use in 2020. The others still in the works are High Haven at 106 Mall Drive and Revolution Dispensary at 1609 Northbrook Drive.
Bloomington has one dispensary and one in the works.
Public Art Working Group
Prior to the council meeting, Normal Cultural Arts Director Beth Whisman spoke on a new working group advising the town on expanding public art initiatives.
The group is finalizing plans for a sculpture garden at One Normal Plaza and a mural to coincide with the uptown underpass project.
"We want this diverse group of people who come together telling us that they are very interested in art, to be able to help us make decisions based on consensus," Whisman said. "We've talked a lot about that (effort) requiring relationship building, collaboration, community, all the things that public art should be doing."
Appointed by the mayor, the Public Art Working Group has 20 members who are working artists, educators, arts patrons, students, arts administration professionals and staff from the town's cultural arts, parks and recreation and planning departments.
Whisman said the group is committed to a transparent approach to its operations, which will consist of reviewing and workshopping plans, proposals, artist qualifications, art pieces and more to create consensus-based recommendations for public art initiatives.
Prior to the group's inception, the town commissioned a survey in spring 2022 to collect input from residents and others on art-related preferences and opportunities. Over 1,000 individuals responded to the survey, including 443 local residents.
Whisman said approximately 40% of respondents reported that attractive community spaces and promoting art and local artists would help public art.
About 40% of respondents found interest in colorful and whimsical art pieces and 50% want to see more interactive public art pieces and more performing arts opportunities in the community, Whisman said.
Whisman said they also looked at other communities like Decatur and Urbana for inspiration and guidance on how to go about creating more public art.
"All the communities we've talked to have some type of annual amount that they put into general upkeep of the public art invested in because they want to keep it nice and they want people to keep coming," Whisman said.
The sculpture garden will feature about eight to 10 sculptures, including a mix of leased, purchased and commissioned pieces as well as the existing Illinois Soldiers' and Sailors' Children School "Circle of Friendship" memorial, which will remain in One Normal Plaza, Whisman said.
A master plan will be made for the project, which has $150,000 in the fiscal 2024 budget, and the working group will select the pieces, identify final candidates to submit models, review submissions and bring the final recommendation to the town staff, Whisman said.
As for the underpass mural, Whisman said the group anticipates a total budget of $205,000 with $100,000 requested through a matching grant application through the National Education Association.
The money would cover staff time, artist time and materials, three original submissions from finalists, education and outreach opportunities, and a stipend for a local apprentice, Whisman said.
Despite the grant not being awarded until November, Whisman said the project can still move forward without the additional money, which would be used to enhance overall project.
"I'll never not talk about how robust the art community is here in McLean County and another effort to showcase that," said Mayor Chris Koos.
The full survey results are available online at www.normalil.gov/publicart
For more information about the town's cultural arts programming, visit www.normalil.gov/arts
In other news, the council approved the following items:
- Accepting a proposal from George Gildner Inc. for replacement of floor drains at the water distribution building at 700 E. Pine St. for $61,822.
- Authorizing an engineering services agreement with Farnsworth Group Inc. for supplemental design services for improving West College Avenue from Rivian Motorway to White Oak Road for $129,803.
- Approving an agreement to extend the deadline for paving temporary parking lots at 612 Kingsley St. and at 603 Dale St., which now are gravel.