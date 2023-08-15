BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Young Democrats will share and display local labor history during downtown Bloomington's First Friday.
To kick off the month that celebrates Labor Day, the organization will showcase local labor activity, including the 1917 transit strike, the 1978 Normal Fire Fighters and diversity within the local labor movement.
The displays will be available for viewing 5-8 p.m. Sept. 1, at the McLean County Democrat office, 422 N. Main St., Bloomington.
The displays will also be brought to the Bloomington-Normal Trades & Labor Assembly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
17 historical clippings of BloNo celebrating Labor Day
Parading the trombones
Parade highpoint
Coal miners
Teamsters
Meat-laden float
Hard work
At the end of the summer
Labor Day
Popular pastime
This is life!
The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America
Watching the parade
Thousands line the route
The Normal Community Marching Band
Working
Dr. Leslie Quiram
Labor Day observance at country clubs extends over weekend
