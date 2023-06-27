BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County prosecutor is moving up next month to an associate judge position in the 11th judicial circuit.

Assistant State's Attorney Mary Koll has been appointed to fill the vacancy left by retiring Associate Judge Robert Travers, according to an announcement from Chief Judge Casey Costigan.

She will be sworn in by Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White at 3 p.m. Friday, July 14 at the McLean County Law & Justice Center in Bloomington.

In the news release, Koll said she was honored by the confidence the circuit judges placed in her and grateful for the opportunity to serve the public, looking forward to the challenges the new role will bring.

Costigan said the circuit judges are "thrilled" to have someone of Koll’s merits join them.

“She has proven herself time and again to have the knowledge, skills and temperament to be an excellent judge,” he said.

Koll, originally from Peoria, graduated summa cum laude from the University of Illinois College of Law. Additional academic honors of hers include the Order of the Coif. The incoming judge was also on the University of Illinois Law Review and served as notes and comments editor from 2009 to 2010.

After law school, she worked for the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office, and in 2016, she was hired on at the McLean County State’s Attorney’s office, where she has prosecuted major felony cases.

Her experience also includes training law enforcement in areas including violent crime, domestic violence and elder abuse. Koll was appointed to the McLean County Officers Electoral Board in 2022, and she is a founder and coordinator of the McLean County Coordinated Community Response Team, which is a multi-disciplinary unit that addresses family violence issues. Additionally, Koll is a co-chair of the East Central Illinois Fatality Review Team.

Koll volunteers with the Neighborhood Care Center of McLean County and its Neighborhood Market, a no-fee food pantry for rural residents, and in 2018, Brightpoint, formerly Children’s Home & Aid, presented the 2018 Purple Ribbon Award to Koll for being an outstanding community partner.

The 11th Circuit covers the counties of Ford, Livingston, Logan, McLean, and Woodford.

This story will be updated.

