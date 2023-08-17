BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Board on Thursday approved a $270,300 engineering agreement for construction of a Historic Route 66 bike trail between Funks Grove and McLean.

In April, McLean County officials were notified that the county was selected to receive Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program funding for the construction of the Route 66 bike trail starting in McLean and ending at a previously constructed trail section near Funks Grove.

The trail would run about 4.5 miles in total.

According to the agreement, which was included in the board's consent agenda, 80% of the engineering work would be funded by ITEP and the remaining 20% would be a local match.

McLean County Administrator Cassy Taylor said this could be a roughly three-year project.

"That's phase one, the engineering for that section of road, and then they anticipate that the actual construction will be in 2025, with completion and payment of the bills in 2026," Taylor said.

The Illinois Department of Transportation had received 215 applications for ITEP funding requesting more than $339 million.

According to a letter from IDOT in April, the ITEP commitment for the project will not exceed $2,684,920, pending a more detailed review.

All projects funded through ITEP must have all phases of work fully obligated within four years of the award notification or funds will be rescinded, the letter read.

Due to ongoing upgrades to the McLean County Government Center's board chambers, Thursday's meeting was held at the McLean County Museum of History. Taylor said September's board meeting will likely be held in the museum as well.

