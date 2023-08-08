BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Board is seeking a new representative for District 8 following the departure of Jeannie Biles.

According to a news release from the county, Biles announced her resignation on Sunday effective immediately after relocating out of state for professional opportunities.

The district's eastern border ends close to Linden Street and runs to Bloomington Heights to the west.

Applications and resumes of those seeking appointment must be submitted to the McLean County Administrator's Office by noon on Sept. 7.

Eligible applicants will be interviewed by the county's executive committee at 4 p.m. Sept. 11, and a decision is expected to be made on Sept. 14.

Photos: Wednesday during the McLean County Fair