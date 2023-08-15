BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Board member and former county GOP chairman Chuck Erickson is seeking the Republican nomination for Illinois' 88th House District.

The announcement sets the stage for a possible Republican primary in the district currently held by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, who has said he will not seek reelection. Caulkins has already endorsed fellow Decatur Republican Regan Deering, a philanthropist and small business owner who lost a heated race for the 13th Congressional District last year.

A four-term member of the county board, Erickson said he hopes to bring a message of fiscal conservatism with a focus on constituent service to Springfield. He plans a series of campaign stops in Forsyth, Monticello, Farmer City and the Bittner Farm outside Bloomington.

"I have a proven track record of voting and supporting the very same values shared by the hard working men and women of the 88th District, and I look forward to taking those values and my voting record to Springfield on their behalf," Erickson said in a news release on Monday.

The 88th District contains portions of McLean County, including Downs and LeRoy, as well as parts of DeWitt, Macon and Piatt counties. The urban cores of Bloomington-Normal and Decatur are edged out of the district, but it includes outskirts of those communities.

Erickson serves as chair of the county board justice committee and a member of the finance and executive committees. He also was elected to serve as the chairman of the McLean County Republican Party from 2014 to 2018.

He already has received endorsements from former McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage, McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane, former McLean County Republican Party Chairman John Parrott, former state Rep. Dan Brady and former state Sen. Bill Brady, both Bloomington Republicans.

On Thursday, a group called "Citizens for Bill Brady INC" donated $3,000 to the Friends of Chuck Erickson PAC. Erickson also reported a $2,500 loan to his committee and a $1,000 contribution from John Nottoli III over the last two weeks.

In addition to Caulkins, Deering said her endorsements include that of former McLean County GOP chair Connie Beard, among others.

"In just two months, we've earned support from every corner of the District, raised tens of thousands of dollars from small donors, and earned endorsements from conservatives like Rep. Dan Caulkins and Connie Beard," Deering said in a news release. "This is not a movement of the establishment; it is a movement of the people."

Illinois' 2024 primary election is set for March 19.

