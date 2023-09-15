BLOOMINGTON — Multiple party-line votes by the McLean County Board ultimately allowed Republicans to elect Catherine Metsker as the board's new chair over Vice Chair Elizabeth Johnston on Thursday.

Despite a sharply partisan divide that prevented one Democrat from voting remotely, Metsker, a Republican from Carlock, said she intends to rely on her nine years of experience as a board member working with the county administration and fellow members on both sides of the aisle.

"So based on that, I don't see a lot of change," she told The Pantagraph. "We have very little change on the committees, solid committees and good people on the board and I just want to lead in a very positive way, and hope that all board members continue to provide the support they've done all along."

The board voted 9-8 for Metsker to replace Republican John McIntyre, who announced his resignation last week. He and Johnston, a Democrat, had served together in the leadership roles as part of an agreement reached after the board became split 10-10 across party lines in the November election.

After electing its new chair, the board approved Eric Hansen, director of volunteers at the McLean County Museum of History, to fill the eighth district seat vacated last month by Democrat Jeannie Biles, who resigned to pursue out-of-state professional opportunities.

With Hansen's appointment and McIntyre's seat still vacant, the board has 10 Democrats and nine Republicans. McIntyre's replacement must be a Republican.

Politics and precedent

The board's meeting, held at the history museum because of ongoing renovations at the Government Center, began with the request from Democratic board member Jack Abraham to participate remotely.

County board rules allow remote participation in the case of illness or a personal or family emergency, and Johnston said Abraham met the notification requirements for such a request. Records show that members of both parties have been granted remote voting authority over the last year.

On Thursday, however, the Republican members voted to deny Abraham's participation. Doing so gave the party a 9-8 majority, averting the possibility of a tie vote along party lines.

Speaking by phone after the meeting, Abraham criticized Republican board members for going against the established practice of allowing remote participation.

"It's unfortunate to see precedent come after partisan politics," Abraham said.

Under rules for the election of a new chair that were recommended earlier this week by the board's executive committee, Abraham's absence might not have assured a loss for Democrats. One of the rules was that a majority of the board, present or not, — or 10 of the 18 seated members — was required to approve a new chair.

However, board member Susan Schafer, a Republican, moved to amend the rules to allow a majority of members present at Thursday's meeting to elect a chair, allowing Metsker's confirmation by the nine members of her party. Both the change and the rules themselves were approved on partisan votes.

Schafer then was voted in, also along party lines, as a temporary chair to oversee the election of a permanent chair.

Darin Coomer, a resident of District 5, was the only member of the public to address the board. While describing himself as a conservative, he said he would support Johnston as chair, describing her as "very reasonable and very nonradical."

After the vote, he said the election process was "a bit over the top" and could reflect badly on the Republican Party.

"I think with local politics, civility goes a lot further and getting to know people goes a long way, and we shouldn't mirror the politics of Springfield and D.C.," Coomer told The Pantagraph. "I just think that that gets us nowhere."

Board member Chuck Erickson, a Republican, nominated Metsker based on her 38 years living in the county and her nine years of experience on the County Board, three of those as chair of the finance committee.

"Experience is the key consideration here," Erickson said, stressing that he was not motivated by politics.

Johnston, also nominated for chair, said she worked hard over the last 10 months to compromise with Republicans and to learn from and be mentored by McIntyre. She said the GOP vote to deny Abraham's remote participation was a disappointment to the community and a disservice to his sixth district.

"I will continue to serve for the betterment of this county," said Johnston, who remains as the board's vice chair. "I will continue to reach across the aisle."

McLean County Democrats reacted quickly. In an email Thursday night, party Chair Patrick Cortesi said the Republicans made it clear that they are singularly focused on putting party over people.

"Tonight’s games by the GOP are neither responsive to the wishes of the residents of McLean County who elected a split board, nor respectful of the collaborative, bipartisan spirit prioritized and practiced by John McIntyre and Elizabeth Johnston as they worked out an agreement following the historic 2022 election and led a split board the past several months,” Cortesi wrote.

Two vacant positions

Metsker's selection cleared the way for Hansen to join the board: Vacancies must be filled by an elected chair, according to county rules.

Hansen's appointment faced another obstacle, however, when Erickson moved unsuccessfully to delay it until next month. He argued it would be best to appoint the replacements for Biles, a Democrat, and McIntyre, a Republican, at the same time to keep party representation even.

“My motion on this one is actually about equal representation on the board. The people of District 5 elected a Republican," Erickson said. "They would like a Republican to be on the board. And I think they ought to have equal representation.

"I can’t see what is actually going to happen in a period of one month that’s going to make such a difference that the issue cannot be tabled.”

County rules require vacancies to be filled at a regular board meeting within 60 days. Had the board voted to table Hansen's appointment, its next regularly scheduled meeting would fall more than 60 days after Biles' resignation.

Trevor Sierra, first assistant state's attorney for McLean County, said missing the deadline would not have invalidated any of the board's actions. The board just wouldn't have followed the direction of the statute.

Appointing Hansen after the deadline "would have been permissible but not the preferred path," Sierra said.

Six Republicans — Erickson, Lyndsay Bloomfield, William Friedrich, Adam Reeves, Jim Soeldner and George Wendt — voted to table the decision. They were outvoted by the 11 remaining members, and Hansen was then sworn in as a representative for the eighth district, which covers much of western Bloomington.

Anyone interested in filling McIntyre's seat must be Republican and live in District 5, which covers the northeast region of the Bloomington-Normal area. Applications are due to the county administrator's office by noon on Oct. 5. The board is expected to vote on its selected candidate during its Oct. 12 meeting.

Amended administrator contract

The board also approved an amended employment contract for McLean County Administrator Cassy Taylor with a 14-month extension and a roughly $12,000 raise.

This increases Taylor's salary to $176,928. Her deferred compensation also increased by $3,000.

Johnston said the amended agreement was negotiated by McIntyre and is within the budget.

