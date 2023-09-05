This is a developing story that may be updated.

BLOOMINGTON —The chairman of the McLean County Board has resigned effective Tuesday, the county announced.

John McIntyre, a Republican who has served on the McLean County Board twice totaling more than 20 years, submitted a letter of resignation to the board, the county announced Tuesday.

He has been chairman of the board since 2016.

The county will seek applicants for his District 5 seat, to be filled by Oct. 12.

Eligible applicants seeking appointment must submit applications and resumes to the county administrator’s office by noon Oct. 5. All eligible applicants will be invited to address the Executive Committee of the McLean County Board on Oct. 9.

To be eligible, applicants must be from the same political party as McIntyre and live in District 5.

The board will vote to elect a new chairman and vice chairman at its meeting Sept. 14.

McIntyre’s resignation comes one month after Jeannie Biles, District 8, announced she was resigning to relocate out of state.

The county’s Tuesday announcement did not indicate a reason for McIntyre’s departure.

The chairman could not immediately be reached for comment.

