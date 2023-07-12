BLOOMINGTON — Meetings of the McLean County Board and Bloomington City Council will be relocated temporarily due to renovations in the Government Center's council chambers.

McLean County Administrator Cassy Taylor said the chambers will be unavailable from July 20 to Sept. 23.

City Council meetings scheduled for July 24, Aug. 14 and Aug. 28 will be held at the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St. The city's committee of the whole meeting on Aug. 21 also will be held at the BCPA.

McLean County Board committees will meet in Room 404 of the Government Center, and the County Board's Aug. 17 meeting will take place at the McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St.

Bloomington Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said that over the last several years, the city has worked to renovate existing space within the Government Center to accommodate the needs of city departments.

Part of these discussions has included renovations to the council chambers, which the city has shared with McLean County over the last year. Tyus said an integral part of the design process is to accommodate everyone for public meetings.

"One of the things we know that is necessary is a renovation and reconstruction of this dais," Tyus said. "It is currently not designed for the meetings that we're currently having and so we're working to redesign this dais as part of that overall space need renovation project."

The city will be covering the cost of these renovations while the county will cover the costs of furnishings. Estimates for this work have not been received as of Tuesday, according to Taylor.

In a separate project, Tyus said a bulk of city entities have been relocated to the McLean County Government Center, but a part of the IT department still needs to be moved. This would leave the public works department and a portion of the parks department operating in Bloomington's old city hall space.

