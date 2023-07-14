BLOOMINGTON — A green energy contract to supply all McLean County-owned facilities on the Ameren Illinois distribution system was approved by the county board on Thursday.

The contract would be with Dynegy, the county's current supplier. Although county board members see the contract as building on the county's reputation as a leader in renewable energy, it comes at a price roughly $40,000 higher than traditional electricity.

McLean County Administrator Cassy Taylor said the green energy contract would come at a cost of about $184,000 while the traditional contract would be around $142,000.

Earlier this year, McLean County staff members solicited proposals from companies authorized to supply electricity in Central Illinois for the county's next three-year contract period. In addition to traditional energy suppliers, the county solicited green power options such as wind-only and solar-only sources.

Proposals were received July 5 and follow-up proposals were received July 13.

When faced with the lowest responsible bid for traditional energy or the lowest green energy bid, the McLean County Property Committee recommended the renewable energy contract.

County Board Member Chuck Erickson requested that the contract be pulled from the consent agenda — items approved as a block without discussion — to be voted on separately and had concerns about the price of the contract.

"It still is a $41,000 difference and that's something that the taxpayer will pick up, and in my view, that's unnecessary," Erickson said.

Property Committee Chair Val Laymon argued that the county also approved a new gas contract as part of its consent agenda that came in roughly $40,000 to $50,000 below current pricing.

"That would actually be a wash when you take a look at what the most reasonable renewable green pricing would be," Laymon said. "Also, as McLean County, we're the leader of green energy production in the state of Illinois, so it definitely seems like a great way to promote and support one of our key functions in the business and energy creation space."

How lifetime emissions of different energy sources stack up How lifetime emissions of different energy sources stack up Renewable energy sources don't generate emissions during their 'ongoing combustion' phase #1. Wind (renewable) #2. Nuclear (nonrenewable) #3. Hydropower (renewable) #4. Concentrating solar power (renewable) #5. Geothermal (renewable) #6. Photovoltaic (renewable) #7. Biomass (renewable) #8. Natural gas (nonrenewable) #9. Oil (nonrenewable) #10. Coal (nonrenewable)