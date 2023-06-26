SPRINGFIELD — Justice Lisa Holder White announced Monday she is running for a full term on the Illinois Supreme Court.
Having been appointed to the state’s highest court in July 2022, this will be Holder White’s first campaign for a full 10-year term in the high court's 4th District, which includes 41 counties from Jersey to Winnebago and from Adams to Ford.
“I am truly honored to serve on the Supreme Court of Illinois,” said Holder White, a Decatur native, in her announcement. “My service at all levels of the judiciary has prepared me to serve the citizens of the 4th District and the citizens of the entire state with integrity, competency and fairness. I will faithfully uphold the Constitution and the laws of the State of Illinois and the United States as your Justice on the Court from the 4th District.”
When Holder White was appointed last year to fill the vacancy left when Justice Rita Garman retired, she said she already was planning to stand for election in 2024.
In her career leading up to her Supreme Court position, Holder White was sworn as an associate judge in the Sixth Judicial Circuit of Illinois in 2001 and served as a circuit judge from 2008 to 2013, which included time as supervising judge of the criminal division. She joined the 4th District Appellate Court in January 2013 where she served until her appointment to the Supreme Court.
Holder White was the first Black associate and circuit judge in the Sixth Judicial Circuit, the first Black justice on the 4th District Appellate Court and the first Black woman to serve as a justice on the Illinois Supreme Court.
Prior to her judgeship, Holder White served as an assistant state’s attorney and assistant public defender in Macon County and worked in private practice.
She currently lives in Sangamon County.
