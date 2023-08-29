SPRINGFIELD — Illinois lawmakers sent a letter urging the White House to grant federal assistance for Central Illinois following severe summer weather.

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, along with every member of the Illinois Congressional Delegation, sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday urging the government to grant Gov. J.B. Pritzker's request for federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration for the state.

“We write in support of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s request for federal assistance for the State of Illinois, to help 27 counties recover from storm damage that occurred from late June to early July,” they wrote.

The federal assistance would help 27 counties across Central Illinois recover from storm damage caused from late June to early July, according to a statement from Durbin's office.

Severe storms that passed through Central Illinois included heavy rainfall, flash flooding, hail, tornadoes and straight-line winds, as well as five tornadoes with winds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

The aid would help the following counties: Adams, Calhoun, Christian, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Greene, Hancock, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, McDonough, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Piatt, Pike, Sangamon, Scott, St. Clair, Vermilion, Warren, and Washington.

“A derecho yielding five tornadoes also passed through Central Illinois, with winds exceeding 100 miles per hour in several counties. This severe weather resulted in significant power outages and roadway interruptions due to flooding. Subsequent damage has impacted homeowners, businesses, and local governments,” according to the letter. “As such, the Governor seeks timely federal assistance from FEMA.”

The full text of the letter is available online at durbin.senate.gov/newsroom/press-releases.

Photos: Storm damage in Decatur