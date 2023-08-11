SPRINGFIELD — In a 4-3 decision on Friday, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that the state's semiautomatic weapons ban does not violate the state's constitution.

Justice Elizabeth Rochford wrote the majority opinion. Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis and Justices P. Scott Neville Jr. and Joy Cunningham concurred in the judgment and opinion.

Justice Lisa Holder White dissented, with opinion, joined by Justice David Overstreet. Justice Mary O’Brien dissented, with opinion.

The court's ruling reverses a Macon County Circuit Court decision on a lawsuit brought forth by State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, who alleged that Illinois' semiautomatic weapons ban constituted special legislation and denied equal protection to members of the public who weren't classified as exempt from the ban.

The higher court rejected Caulkins' claims.

"First, we hold that the exemptions neither deny equal protection nor constitute special legislation because plaintiffs have not sufficiently alleged that they are similarly situated to and treated differently from the exempt classes," Rochford wrote in the majority opinion.

The court's ruling was not unexpected given the court's Democratic majority but nevertheless clears the deck of constitutional questions at the state level.

However, the battle over the law is far from over as full attention turns to ongoing federal lawsuits alleging that it violates the Second Amendment.

Lawmakers passed and Pritzker signed the legislation banning semiautomatic weapons and high-capacity magazines in January. It took effect immediately, making Illinois is the ninth state in the country with a ban on the books.

It came less than six months after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in north suburban Highland Park left seven dead and dozens wounded.

But a slew of legal challenges immediately followed the law's passage. At the state level, separate lawsuits brought by Caulkins and former attorney general candidate Tom DeVore alleged that the law violated the state constitution.

Specifically, the plaintiffs argued that the process by which the law was passed violated requirements from the Illinois Constitution that legislation get three public readings on three separate days in both houses, and that each bill be limited to a single subject. They also argued that the law violates the constitution's guarantee of equal protection under the law by exempting certain classes of people, such as corrections officers and retired police.

At oral arguments in May, attorney Jerry Stocks also argued that the law violated the Second Amendment and that any analysis of the case had to start there. For this, Theis took him to task, noting that their case was based on other questions.

"Bruen, etc. are all about the Second Amendment. That's not what you brought," Theis said. "You framed this in a totally different way. You could have joined the three cases — the federal cases. You chose to shape it in a different way about the special legislation and equal protection. It's much different analysis."

This story will be updated.

READ THE RULING: