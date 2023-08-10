NORMAL — A former town trustee who has sued the Town of Normal following its approval of a special use permit for a new cannabis dispensary will have his case heard next week.

Jeff Fritzen will have his lawsuit against the Town of Normal and High Haven Dispensary heard in front of McLean County Circuit Judge Rebecca Foley on Aug. 18. The suit was first filed on June 12.

The suit follows the town council's approval in May of a special-use zoning permit for a cannabis dispensary; the permit would allow High Haven to operate at 106 Mall Drive, the site of the former Mandarin Garden House Restaurant.

The council initially voted 6-1 in February against High Haven's application after concerns were raised about traffic congestion and the impact the business would have on families visiting stores nearby. The site is near the Shoppes at College Hills.

In response, High Haven filed for another special use permit in March after including more security parameters and additional parking. Council members unanimously approved the company's application on May 1, stating that the new plan fit within the town's zoning requirements for a cannabis dispensary.

The council also chose on July 5 to adopt the state's current rule on cannabis businesses, which includes a 1,500-foot separation between dispensaries, and a minimum distance of 200 feet separating all cannabis facilities, including dispensaries, infusers and craft growers, from schools, day cares and churches.

The zoning board was to hold a public review of the amended changes on Thursday, with the council issuing a final decision as soon as Aug. 21.

Fritzen says in his lawsuit that Normal was required, by the town's ordinance, to wait a year before deciding on a resubmitted permit, and he is asking the court to put a stop to the application.

According to the court filing, Fritzen's arguments weigh on a portion in the town's zoning ordinance that reads: "No application for a Special Use which has been denied wholly or in part by the President and Town Council shall be resubmitted for a period of one year from the date of said denial, except on the ground of new evidence or proof of change of conditions found to be valid by the President and Town Council."

"The Town of Normal ignored, or in the best case, severely discounted the mandatory provisions of Section 15.10-5C" of the town's ordinance, according to the court filing.

Normal's corporation counsel, Brian Day, said Thursday in a phone interview with The Pantagraph that the town's primary argument against the suit is that Fritzen is not correctly interpreting the town's ordinance.

According to a motion for summary judgment filed July 11, Day states that "While the ordinance restricts applicants from resubmitting the same application, it does not prohibit them from submitting a different one."

Day goes on to say in the court document that "Fritzen's complaint admits that High Haven's second application was different than its first" and the ordinance was not violated.

"Fritzen does not challenge High Haven's qualification to receive a special use — he challenges its ability to ask for one. He asks this court to adopt an interpretation that a party cannot ask for a special use if the council previously said 'no' to something different. Such a rule would be unreasonable and unjust," according to the court document.

Day said although the town would prefer not to deal with another litigation this year, people do have the right to go to court through due process and express their rights.

"People have the right to go to court, that's our process, that's why the courts exist and partially why my job exists," Day said. "You can't begrudge them for acting on their rights; some of them are more worthy than others."

Fritzen and Gabriel Judd, the chief compliance officer and general counsel with High Haven, declined to comment on the suit at this time.

