Everything you need to know about Illinois ending cash bail
Illinois officially became the first state to eliminate cash bail as a condition of pretrial release from jail.
Illinois lawmakers' effort to end cash bail is in the state Supreme Court's hands after justices heard arguments Tuesday. Details:
An immediate consequence of the ruling, absent a stay from the state's high court, was the temporary creation of a two-tiered system of justice.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed a follow-up measure to the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform, the third such amendment since the law’s i…
Defendants charged with crimes before Jan. 1 will have the option to remain under the old bail system or be moved to the new system.