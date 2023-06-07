EUREKA — The City of Eureka is welcoming newly appointed alderman Mike Hasty to represent the Fourth Ward.

According to a news release, Hasty was appointed to the Eureka City Council during its regularly scheduled meeting Monday.

He will represent the Fourth Ward, which encompasses the area south of Reagan Drive and is comprised of Parkview Estates and the Lakeview Acres subdivisions.

Mayor Eric Lind appointed Hasty to the position following the departure of former Alderman Tim Peterson, who did not want to run for reelection in April. Peterson had served on the council since 2018.

"Mike has been a longtime resident of Eureka and actually graduated from Eureka High School," Lind said. "He is very active and involved in the community, specifically surrounding youth activities and he serves on the Congerville, Eureka, Goodfield Community Youth Recreation Association board as well."

"We're always looking for people who active, involved and have a vested interest in our community," Lind added.

Hasty was born and raised in Congerville but always visited Eureka to meet with friends, and eventually moved there10 years ago with his wife and two children.

Hasty said he stays active in the community as an athletic coach on various sports teams, including his daughter's traveling softball team and a boys baseball team, but he is not afraid to help in other areas.

"The kids are everything to us and I think that through sports we can teach kids a lot," Hasty said. "I have opinions, I have thoughts just like the rest, but at the end of the day we have to do what's right for our youth sports and our community."

Hasty said serving in city politics is something fairly new to him, but when he was approached by Lind to take up the alderman role, he thought it was something he could really help with.

"I want to help ... I just enjoy doing that," Hasty said. "It sounds a little selfish, but the truth is it makes me feel good to help others and I want to be there for them."

Hasty's appointed term will run for two years and will be up election April 20, 2025.

For more information about the Eureka City Council and when scheduled meetings are held, visit www.eurekaillinois.net/citycouncil.

