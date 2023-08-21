DOWNS — The Village of Downs is receiving over $6 million in water infrastructure loans from the state to renovate and update the community's water treatment plant.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday the issuance of more than $571 million in water infrastructure loans to local governments and water districts.

In total, Illinois has issued over $802 million in loans for water infrastructure in fiscal year 2023.

“Clean water is a right — not a privilege. And here in Illinois, we are utilizing every resource at our disposal to ensure our communities have the modernized and safe water infrastructure they deserve,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a news release. “Thanks to my administration’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan, we’ve increased state funding for the Illinois EPA’s Water Pollution Control Loan Program and Public Water Supply Loan Program — providing low-interest loans for wastewater, stormwater, and drinking water projects, all while creating and supporting good-paying jobs. Here's to a cleaner and more sustainable future for all Illinoisans—no matter their zip code.”

Downs received $6,300,970 to rehabilitate and update the drinking water treatment plant to improve the overall quality of the well, as well as develop a new well to ensure the reliability of the water source.

According to the news release, the Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund Program provides low interest loans to fund wastewater, stormwater and drinking water projects.

The state EPA also forgave more than $53 million in loans for recipients who qualify for the small community rate or hardship rate. The agency also provided nearly $54 million in funding for lead service line replacements over the last year.

Approximately $1.25 million of Down's water infrastructure loans are expected to be forgiven by the state.

“The Illinois EPA’s robust State Revolving Fund allows us to provide communities with the essential funding needed to upgrade, repair, or replace aging water infrastructure,” said Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim in the news release. "This funding represents clean drinking water for Illinois residents, technology to reduce environmental impacts from stormwater and wastewater, and the creation of good paying local jobs.”

For a complete list of the loan recipients, visit epa.illinois.gov/topics/grants-loans/state-revolving-fund.

The State Revolving Fund Program includes the Water Pollution Control Loan Program, which funds both wastewater and stormwater projects, and the Public Water Supply Loan Program for drinking water projects. Both provide a low interest rate of 1.24 percent.

