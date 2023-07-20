BLOOMINGTON — U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Rockford, announced the inclusion of roughly $4.6 million Central Illinois infrastructure projects into pending appropriations bills.

The six projects range from affordable housing, road infrastructure, sidewalk upgrades and clean drinking water for Central Illinois communities in two House appropriations bills for 2024, according to a news release.

"Funding for these critical projects will give Central Illinois communities the tools they need to improve traffic, increase homeownership, live healthier lives, and make our region sustainable for generations to come," Sorensen said in the news release. "I’ll continue to work with House and Senate leaders to ensure this important funding is included in any final legislation.”

In Normal, $850,000 was awarded to install updated storm systems in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding and reduce the negative impacts of flooding on local businesses to assist in maintaining the economic vitality of the uptown's central business district.

In May, Sorensen visited uptown Normal and acknowledged that consistent flooding needs to be addressed.

“On behalf of the Town of Normal, I thank Congressman Sorensen for moving this request forward,” said Normal Mayor Chris Koos in the news release. “Updating stormwater drainage in the Town’s central business district will protect Uptown Normal from the increasing frequency of heavy rains and other extreme weather events. The entire community, including Uptown businesses and patrons, Amtrak and bus riders and Illinois State University students, will benefit from these improvements.”

An additional $850,000 was awarded to Normal to update Vernon Avenue to create safer conditions for drivers and pedestrians around Colene Hoose Elementary School and impose a road diet.

The town held a public meeting on Vernon Avenue at Uptown Station in June to seek ideas from the public to improve Vernon from West Beaufort Street to Towanda Avenue and offer their own thoughts.

Another $960,000 was awarded to Bloomington for the Locust Street and Colton Avenue continued sewer overflow elimination.

Funding for the nine-phase program will go toward the construction of new sanitary sewers and water mains as well as the separation of existing sewers into new systems. The goals is to minimize future overflows, sewer backups and flooding in homes and in public bodies of water.

“As a City, we understand that the Locust Colton Sewer Separation Project is vital to our community,” said Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe in the news release. “Improving the overall performance and efficiency of the system is a priority for us and this major investment in Bloomington’s infrastructure will ensure the system is safe and reliable for years to come."

Other municipalities included Peoria which was awarded $500,000 for sidewalk upgrades and $500,000 for single-family affordable housing as well as Peoria Heights which was awarded $960,000 for a water main replacement project.

Sorensen requested funding for the projects as part of the Community Project Funding process, which allows members of Congress to secure funds for critical initiatives in their communities.

The six projects are included in the 2024 House Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Bill and the 2024 House Interior & Environment Appropriations Bill.

The bills will be sent to the full Appropriations Committee for approval and then to the House floor for a vote.