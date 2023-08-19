BLOOMINGTON — Temporary locations for McLean County Board and Bloomington City Council meetings will remain in place through September due to delays in renovation of the McLean County Government Center's council chambers.

The county is upgrading the dais of the Government Center's meeting chambers on the fourth floor. The City of Bloomington is covering the cost of the renovations, while the county will cover the cost of furnishings.

As a result, Bloomington City Council meetings have been relocated to the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.

The McLean County Board held its August meeting at the McLean County Museum of History and held committee meetings in Room 404 of the Government Center.

McLean County Administrator Cassy Taylor said there has been a delay in the arrival of materials, which will push back the completion date of the project.

"We are anticipating that our September schedule, which will also include the presentation of the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, will actually be here in the McLean County historical museum next month," Taylor said Thursday.

She said the county expects the dais project to be finished in October in time for regularly scheduled County Board and committee business.

Katherine Murphy, Bloomington's communications and external affairs manager, said delays in the manufacturing of certain items added another four weeks to the project.

"We're doing all that we can to minimize the impact and keep the project as close to schedule as possible," Murphy said.

The Bloomington City Council's August committee of the whole meeting will be Monday in the BCPA. Regular meetings are scheduled for Aug. 28, Sept. 11 and Sept. 25. Murphy said the city still is working on logistics of the expanded schedule.

The McLean County Board will meet again Sept. 14, when it is expected to vote on a candidate to replace Jeanne Biles in District 8.

