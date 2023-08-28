BLOOMINGTON — The city of Bloomington is set to receive $5 million in Rebuild Illinois grant money from the Illinois Department of Transportation to help fund the half-mile extension of Hamilton Road from Bunn Street to Morrissey Drive.

The city council on Monday approved a motor fuel tax resolution stating that would be how the city will use the money as part of the grant process. Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe said that although the city has to submit applicable documentation to the state, the money already has been committed.

"Even though it's called grant funding, we know we're going to get this amount for the Rebuild Illinois money," Kothe said. "So what was in the resolution tonight is actually being obligated for the project and the state just wants this information for their records to show that we're accepting the money for this project."

This project is the final connection of a $14 million, 7.2-mile transportation corridor improvement on Hamilton and Fox Creek roads on the city's south side.

Kothe said he hopes to have the Hamilton Road project out to bid in the spring.

With the receipt of this money, Kothe said local motor fuel tax revenue that would have funded the project can be used for other projects, such as replacing Fox Creek Road bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and widening the street there from two lanes to four lanes. A 10-foot-wide multiuse trail also would accompany the Fox Creek project.

Other business

Several residents of the White Place Historic District spoke during public comment in opposition to plans for a nine-unit housing development in an a large converted house at 1 White Place.

They called on the council evaluate the zoning requirements for such a project to be built.

The owner of the property is listed as Sun Down Express LLC with the registered agent listed as Yousuf Sayeed of Chicago.

Sun Down Express LLC also is listed as the owner of 805 E. Olive St., 407 W. Market St., 503 N. Lee St.

White Place resident Scott McCormick said safety should be paramount in a project like this. However, it is difficult to imagine how nine units could fit inside the property, he added.

"If you are in one of the four units on the second floor or attic, your only way out is one wooden staircase," McCormick said. "And if compromises are being made in fire safety, are they also happening in regards to structural integrity?"

In response to the public's remarks, Alderman John Danenberger recommended that the city council bring the issue of the site's zoning to its next meeting.

