BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Social Security office relocated its operations Monday to 328 Susan Drive, Suite 100, in Normal.

The former office, located at 207 N. Williamsburg Drive, in Bloomington, ended its operations Friday.

The new office will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Services including tracking benefits and determining future benefits are available online at socialsecurity.gov.

For more information about local services, call the Social Services Administration at 800-772-1213. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can call the office's teletypewriter contact at 800-325-0778.

