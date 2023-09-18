BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington officials say they are more confident in the handling of future development projects and infrastructure work now that directors for the city's newly restructured public works department are in place.

During the city council's committee of the whole meeting Monday, Bloomington Deputy City Manager Jeff Jurgens said the department would be broken up into three divisions: public works; water and engineering; and operations services.

Mose Rickey, assistant director of parks and recreation for Bloomington, will serve as director of public works, which will be responsible for streets, sewers and solid waste; Public Works Director Kevin Kothe will be in charge of engineering and operations and Ed Andrews, former operations manager for infrastructure engineering for Peoria, will be the water department's director.

More information about the personnel changes is expected this week.

Jurgens added that some staffing changes were made after officials met with each department. It was determined that an assistant director currently was not needed for operations and engineering but an operations manager was needed for public works.

"This is something that will constantly be under evaluation and will change as we need to make sure the operations run smooth," Jurgens said.

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said the department will go from better to best under this new layout, which will be important as major infrastructure projects approach.

"It doesn't just fall to number ones in the individual departments," Gleason said. "There's promotions to number two positions or title and responsibility additions to people that step up to these roles in individual departments."

One such infrastructure project will be remaining phases of the Locust/Colton combined sewer overflow project.

The city currently is in the process of installing 7,000 feet of new sanitary and storm sewers and replacing 4,600 feet of aged water main related to this project.

Jurgens said that in October, a design contract for the remaining phases of the project will be introduced.

Another matter set to come before the council, which could run more smoothly with a more efficient department is the city's water improvement master plan and the corresponding water rate study that goes with it.

The master plan was approved in July 2020 and consists of capital projects, maintenance and replacement of water infrastructure over the next 20 years. Costs were estimated as high as $350 million.

Jurgens said the results of the rate study, which was conducted to evaluate the appropriateness of a shift in the water rate to help implement the master plan, will be presented in late October or early November.

Jurgens also provided updates on infrastructure improvements that have been made in 2023.

As of Monday, Jurgens said the city has completed 5.8 lane mile of slurry seal paving, which is a cold mix paving system that is seen as a less expensive alternative to full pavement repair. Jurgens said the slurry seal paving has received positive reactions.

Another four miles of chip and seal, which combines a layer of asphalt with an aggregate of rock and mineral fragments, also was performed.

A total of 616 potholes have been reported and filled in 2023 as of Monday and 2,394 tons of hot asphalt have been used for patching.

