BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason will get a 5% pay bump and an additional week of vacation time under an an amended employment contract the city council approved Monday.

A performance review of Gleason's fifth year with the city determined that his service "often exceeds expectations."

Therefore, it was determined that his annual salary should increase from $209,224 to $219,685, retroactive to July 23.

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said the city manager can have many critics but he believes Gleason and his team have handled city business with grace and dedication.

"I would personally note that Bloomington has emerged from COVID not only in better shape than most communities but is also thriving as businesses and individuals continue to see it as a desirable community to invest in," Mwilambwe said. "And this is due in large part to how city staff led by Mr. Gleason have executed on division of various councils."

Mwilambwe added that over the course of his five years as city manager, Gleason has worked with 24 different council members, which can be challenging based on the number of different opinions, views and priorities he addresses.

The amended contract also grants Gleason a sixth week of paid vacation each year.

Katherine Murphy, communications and external affairs manager for the city of Bloomington, said 50% of Gleason's unused vacation days can roll over to the next year. He also has the option to cash out unused days if he leaves the position.

The city also would cover all costs associated with Gleason's participation in the Mayo Executive Health Program annual physical.

Gleason said he and other executive officials participate in the annual physical, which is performed at one of the Mayo Clinic's three locations in Minnesota, Arizona and Florida.

"I do not think that out-of-pocket costs would ever exceed $1,200 to $1,500 in addition above and beyond what (the city) already covers so it's not excessive," Gleason said.

Gleason said he serves a great community and a great elected body but he is not the only one responsible for the city's accomplishments.

"You don't ever hear no on the agenda items that come before council," Gleason said. "Things are voted and approved and we've got a lot done and truly I'm just a small, and I mean this, a small part of the tremendous directors team that I work with and an organization from top to bottom that makes me look extremely good."

Top 20 highest-paid city of Bloomington employees Timothy Gleason Jeffrey Jurgens Billy Tyus Jamal Simington Kevin Kothe Eric West Angela Fyans-Jimenez Chad Wamsley Timothy McCoy Timothy Stanesa F. Scott Rathbun Jeffrey Flairty Nicole Albertson Cory Matheny Robert Yehl Michael Hartwig Carl Reeb Kenneth Bays Brian Brown Paul Williams