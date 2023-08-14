BLOOMINGTON — The purchase of an armored rescue vehicle that the Bloomington Police Department can deploy to potentially lethal situations was approved by the City Council on Monday.

The city will pay $249,229 to Lenco Industries, a Massachusetts-based company that designs and manufactures armored vehicles for military and law enforcement use.

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said there have been 39 incidents in Bloomington in the last five years in which a vehicle like this could have been used. As an example, Simington pointed to the arrest of a suspect who drove from Rockford to Bloomington after fatally shooting a McHenry County deputy in 2019.

Some aldermen voiced concerns that acquiring a vehicle that looks like a tank may fuel a perception of militarization within the police department.

Simington said that not only is the vehicle not armed but also the police department relies on operating procedures that reflect 21st century policing models as opposed to military approaches.

"Given that we are an agency that is accredited, there are standards that are in place so we have to have these robust management rights (and) standard operating procedures in order to make sure we employ the best practices that are out there in this profession to get it right," Simington said.

Former Alderwoman De Urban said during public comment the vehicle is just another tool the police can use and shouldn't be seen as militaristic.

"I don't want you to think of this as knocking down the door, trampling over people's rights or any kind of thing like that," Urban said. "This is a piece of equipment that we need in case of an emergency."

However, Alderman Tom Crumpler said the police-related matters his constituents are concerned about are adding lights in parks to discourage criminal activity at night and putting signs on busy curves. Therefore, he requested additional time to gauge support for the expense.

"I'm not saying these are directly tied to the safety of law enforcement but I think those are the things the people, that I represent and feel obligated to, care about," Crumpler said.

The purchase was approved 6-2 with Crumpler and Alderwoman Jenna Kearns voting no. Alderman John Danenberger was absent.

Simington said police in Peoria, Champaign-Urbana, Springfield and Pontiac use similar vehicles.

Other business

The City Council also approved a liquor license application from the Vault on Washington LLC related to the acquisition of the 110 W. Washington St.

During a public hearing before the Bloomington Liquor Commission last month, attorney Robert Lens stated that the applicants signed an agreement to purchase the building where Chasers is located.

Once the real estate transfer is closed, Chasers' liquor license would be surrendered and the new license, if approved, would go into effect.

Jennifer Adame, a co-owner of the Vault on Washington LLC, had said during the liquor commission meeting that she intended to renovate the building but would run the bar in the basement to help finance the work. Business hours for the bar would be 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The current annual license fee for a TAS liquor license, which is a tavern license that allows for the sale of all types of alcohol and Sunday sales, is $3,300.