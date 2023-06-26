BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington City Council voted Monday to create a special commission to address local gun violence, but only after several people questioned the need for it and who would serve on it.

Alderwoman Mollie Ward, who introduced the initiative, said the goal would be to collect gun violence and weapons violation data within the city, including statistics on suicide, that currently are being collected across various community groups.

The nine-member commission, to be appointed by the mayor and approved by the council, would be charged with identifying patterns and underlying causes to provide recommendations about how the city might address them. Ward said she hopes to see members named within about two months.

"The purpose of this commission is to pull together the information that's floating around out there to bring it together and to bring recommendations so that we can act," Ward said. "If all these other commissions have this information why haven't they done something?"

The commission passed by a 5-4 vote with Aldermen Nick Becker, Donna Boelen, Kent Lee and Sheila Montney voting no.

Critics of the proposal on the council and in the audience said the commission would be redundant because others are already doing similar fact finding, and voices supporting gun owners' rights may not be heard.

Sarah Breeden, who volunteers with Moms Demand Action and Everytown For Gun Safety, and Mike Matejka, who is part of Not in Our Town, spoke in support of the commission.

Breeden noted one possible recommendation could be implementing extreme risk protection or "red flag" orders, Breeden said. "These laws address removing firearms in situations where someone is at risk of harming themselves or others," she said.

Matejka said he reached out to Normal Mayor Chris Koos to see if there would be interest in having both municipalities involved in the commission.

"He was very positive. He didn't (say) they would jump in there right away, but he would like to learn more," Matejka said.

Boelen, along with Becker and Montney, expressed skepticism about the commission and its lack of collaboration with other local community groups that may be doing similar functions such as the city's own Public Safety and Community Relations Board.

Boelen said the idea of the commission first came to the council in February 2022. At that time, she said, she wanted Ward and others involved to reach out to people in the McLean County criminal justice system to see what information they have, what they are doing about gun violence and how they could collaborate.

"As far as I know that has not happened," Boelen said. "That implies or says to me that collaboration and cooperation may not be what's driving this."

Boelen said that claiming nothing has been done to address gun violence and suicide rates in the city is not correct. She noted she and Becker both are activity in the mental health community.

"Who in this room has talked to anybody from those commissions who has talked to the district attorney to find out what patterns are going on?" she added.

Five residents also spoke against the commission during the public comment portion of the meeting, saying the council is being forced to make a decision after asking for more information only at its last meeting on June 19.

Deborah Johnson asked why the council is not focused on creating other commissions on what she said were more prevalent issues such as homelessness, housing or mental health.

The city documents on the commission plan list a range of community agencies likely to be involved, but resident Gary Lambert said he worries gun owners, gun rights advocates and law enforcement members aren't among those specified as stakeholders.

Ward said she hopes such people also will be involved.

Former Alderwoman De Urban said she and others would prefer that gun violence be addressed by the already-existing Public Safety and Community Relations Board rather than a commission that has yet to be created.

"Please, as elected officials don't oppose your people, don't argue with us," Urban said. "We're asking you to create the commission as part of the (Public Safety and Community Relations Board) that exists. Put it where it belongs, don't spend our money on something we don't need."

Following the meeting, Ward said the Public Safety and Community Relations Board has nothing to do with gun violence, focusing instead on the relationships between the community and the police department.

"That's not the same thing as why we have gun violence in our community," Ward said. "Not a single one of all those commissions and boards that are out there has it's mandate to deal with gun violence."

In other news, the council approved over $2 million in sanitary sewer repairs and rehabilitation. The work involves installing approximately 33,000 feet of cured-in-place pipe lining that will act as a pipe inside the existing pipe, according to city documents.

"This is an annual contract that is used to maintain our sewer system," said Public Works Director Kevin Kothe. "Sometimes we have to spot repairs and that type of thing, but in any case, in order to maintain the sewer system, this is a critical piece."

The council OK'd a contract for almost $2.02 million with Goodfield-based Hoerr Construction Inc., which is less than the budgeted amount of $2.1 million.

The council also approved an honorary renaming of the 1300 block of West Taylor Street as Bennett Family Boulevard. Pastors Andrew Bennett Sr. and Colleen Bennett founded City of Refuge Ministries in 1976 and the family continues to serve the community.

City of Refuge founded GROUP, or God Reaching Out Using People, to serve as a transitional home for people recovering from alcohol and substance abuse. The church also hosts annual programs such as the Back-to-School Give-a-Way, Christmas in November and Bless the City, providing over $51,000 in community outreach during the pandemic in 2021.

City of Refuge Senior Pastor William Bennett, the founders' son, said during public comment that this recognition is an honor for his family, his mother and the legacy of his father.

"All my life, what I see from my mother and father is that our last name represents service and ... we love serving this community, and I could list all the ways we serve but I don't think that's necessary," Bennett said.

"I would just like to say that we're doing our best to continue his legacy of servicing people, serving the church, serving our community, and I hope that if this is approved that people will see the name Bennett and ask who that is and that stories of service can be told," he said.

The designation will remain in place for a period of 10 years and signs will be placed at each end of the block at the intersections of South Livingston Street and South Western Avenue. It will not change mailing addresses or the street's legal name.

