BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal area will receive almost $3 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds to improve water and sewer systems and roadways.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced Thursday the recipients of the Megasites Investment Program, which is funded through Rebuild Illinois capital funds.

The program will leverage $23 million in grants to generate $144 million total investments across nine projects throughout Illinois, according to a news release from the department.

“Major job creators are always looking for investment-ready sites they can get up-and-running in a short amount of time — and we are proud to boast some of the largest such sites in the nation,” Pritzker said in the release.

The governor said he "couldn't be happier" to announce the selected projects that he expects to bring "business investment and economic opportunity to every corner of our state, from Chicago and Hennepin to Bloomington-Normal and Carrier Mills.”

Megasites are large, developed sites ready for occupancy for manufacturers, distribution centers, industrial centers and more. Investing in megasites develops underutilized areas and former industrial sites, while making the state more competitive for large-scale industrial projects, according to Department Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

“The State is having a record-setting year for economic development and investing in megasites will help Illinois gain even more momentum for investment,” said Kristin Richards, director of the department. “The thousands of acres of megasites across Illinois will encourage businesses to pursue investment-ready sites, spurring economic development throughout the state.”

Program recipients were selected through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity that was open to private entities, non-profits and local governments. Grants ranged from $1.25 to $5 million.

The town of Normal was selected to receive $1.395 million for water and roadway improvements on the 279-acre Interchange City West development site on the northwest side of town. The Bloomington Normal Airport Authority was awarded $1.25 million to be used for infrastructure work on a vacant site targeted for future development.

“We are very excited for this opportunity to partner with DCEO to supercharge the competitive position of our site for the benefit of Illinois and our community,” said Bloomington Normal Airport Authority Chair Alan Sender. “Securing this critical funding, which will lead to new jobs capable of supporting 21st century manufacturing in our community, was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Bloomington Normal Airport Authority, the City of Bloomington and the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council.”

Other grant recipients include:

$5 million for America's Central Port District in Granite City;

$1.4 million for Green Door Capital in Yorkville;

$3.4 million for International Union of Operating Engineers in Wilmington;

$2.5 million for JJK 343 in DeKalb;

$2.2 million for Landmark Chicago Interest in Chicago;

$4.55 million for Marquis in Hennepin;

$1.3 million for Rock Creek in Carrier Mills.

“Investing in megasites such as the Bloomington Normal Airport Authority and Interchange City West is critical to encouraging businesses to locate or expand in Illinois,” said Sen. David Koeler, D-Peoria. “Thanks to the State's unprecedented capital investments, companies will have a hard time shying away from Illinois' investment-ready megasites.”

