BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington's Public Works Department hopes to secure design and construction contracts for multiple water infrastructure projects by the end of the year.

During a committee of the whole meeting on Monday, Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe delivered a presentation on the city's efforts to finalize the 20-year capital improvement plan for its water system. This included the next steps the city's water division hopes to complete in 2023.

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said there will be many more discussions regarding water infrastructure capital projects that will take place this year.

"It's going to be tough because this going to cost the community quite a bit and we'll get into this numbers in the very near future," Gleason said. "But it's an exciting conversation."

Kothe said one of the goals for this summer will be to have a design contract for inventory and program development regarding lead service line replacements.

According to the Lead Service Line and Replacement and Notification Act passed two years ago, municipalities must begin replacing all of their lead service lines starting in 2027 and have the initial phase of a replacement plan submitted by early 2024.

The percentage of lines that must be replaced each year and the length of time a municipality will have to replace all lines depends on the total number of service lines. However, certain replacement targets are eligible for extensions under extreme circumstances.

Kothe said the most recent inventory of Bloomington's lead service lines was updated in April.

"If we find lead service lines when we're digging and disturb them, we replace them," Kothe said. "We're providing the notices required to customers to let them know they have a lead service line (and) continue to do water quality testing."

Kothe also said he hopes to have a design contract to continue systemwide potable water distribution improvements this summer.

In April 2022, the City Council approved a contract with Donohue and Associates out of Champaign for preliminary design work for these improvements. The contract included the preliminary design of piping upgrades, upgraded facility requirements, financial strategies and property purchase evaluations.

In the fall or winter of this year, Kothe said he hopes to have a contract for the Meadowbrook Subdivision water main and associated street improvements.

For additional updates on water infrastructure projects, visit the public works page of the City of Bloomington's website.

