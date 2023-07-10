BLOOMINGTON — More than $850,000 has been committed to housing and infrastructure projects in Bloomington through Community Development Block Grant program funding from 2021 and 2022.

Established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, CDBG funding is distributed through annual grants to states, cities, counties with the goal of benefiting low- to moderate-income residents, preventing blight and meeting urgent community needs.

In exchange, the city of Bloomington must submit a Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Review, or CAPER, to HUD at the end of each year.

During a public hearing on 2022 CDBG funding on Monday, Community Development Director Melissa Hon said the city increased its expenditures this past year compared to the previous program years.

"As everybody is aware we were greatly impacted by the pandemic and projects being put on hold and then with supply chain issues and things," Hon said. "So we're now just getting caught back up and so we do still have remaining carry forward into the next program year."

To date, Hon said the city has spend $673,000 in 2021 and 2022 CDBG funds. This money has gone to the rehabilitation of nine single-family, owner-occupied properties; accessibility ramps for two single-family housing units; water and sewer service for three new residential housing units; security camera installation for 25 units at Irvin Apartments; six public service projects and the demolition of one blighted property.

Another $184,000 has been allocated for the 2022 program year for a public infrastructure project. However, that money is anticipated to be spent in the 2023 program year.

When asked by Alderwoman Mollie Ward how properties slated for demolition are selected, Hon said the decision depends on how the property was acquired.

"A lot of times, it may be done through administrative court," Hon said. Occasionally, people may donate the property but a lot of times it's due to deterioration and that's how the property is acquired."

No members of the public elected to speak during the public hearing.

