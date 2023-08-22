BLOOMINGTON — Brian Loeffler, a Bloomington independent businessman and farmer, has announced his candidacy for the McLean County Board's third district as a Republican.

Loeffler, a 51-year-old father of two, said he is a lifelong resident of the third district, which covers the western portion of McLean County.

"Having lived here my entire life I believe it is imperative that people who love this country give back to it and serve," Loeffler said in a campaign announcement on Monday.

Loeffler said McLean County needs a government with a clear understanding of the past as it moves into the future. However, this does not include outside agendas or radical changes to its policies, he added.

"We need policies that make our citizens feel safe in their homes and communities," Loeffler wrote. "This is especially true in the rural areas, where budget constraints can result in slow police response times."

As a resident of southwest McLean County, Loeffler said he felt safe growing up.

"Today a common sentiment of those who live in rural areas is that they don’t feel as safe as they once did," Loeffler wrote. "This trend cannot continue."

Loeffler said he graduated from the University of Illinois in 1993.

Since then, he has served as the president of the Dale Township Fire Department's Board of Trustees and as a member of the USDA's Farm Service Agency board. Aside from these roles, Loeffler said he has had no prior political experience and held no elected positions.

Loeffler is the first candidate to announce his candidacy for the third district, which currently is represented by Republicans Lyndsay Bloomfield and George Wendt.

