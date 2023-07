BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington City Council's committee of the whole meeting planned for Monday has been canceled.

The City Council will meet again during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. July 24. Due to renovations in the McLean County Government Center's council chambers, this meeting will take place at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

The next committee of the whole meeting will be 6 p.m. Aug. 21 and also will be held at the BCPA.

