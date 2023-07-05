BLOOMINGTON — The west side of Bloomington may see a large-scale construction project containing hundreds of new housing units, commercial space and other amenities after the city's Planning Commission recommended it Wednesday.

Bloomington 77 Developments LLC seeks to annex and amend the zoning for 77 acres near the eastern terminus of Old Peoria Court north of West Market Street (Illinois Route 9) for a project seen as helping to develop the community's workforce.

The Bloomington City Council is expected to vote July 24 on the annexation agreement and rezoning recommended by the commission. Action on a special use permit for the project also is expected this month.

The ultimate goal of the project would be to have 700 to 800 apartment units, 90 townhouse units, 10 acres of retail and commercial space, a community center with office space and a fitness area, outdoor running and bike trails, Rivian-based bus service, green space and a detention pond.

Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, said a 2022 housing study performed by the council determined that another 4,000 housing units were needed in the area. But when factoring in new data from Rivian, that number jumped to around 8,000 units.

Without the people who would live in that housing, local businesses could go under, Hoban said.

"Everybody we talked to, local businesses, the number one thing they're asking for is people, and we can't have people without houses and we can't keep our students without houses," Hoban said. "We have to have homes."

No proponents of the projects spoke during a public hearing on the project but several residents of the adjacent Old Peoria Court area voiced concerns about traffic obstruction, noise, stormwater retention and the future of the area if Rivian left town.

William Koffie, head of Bloomington 77 Developments, said the area had been studied for two or three years and the proposal came from what the developers perceived as a need.

Although the project is close to Rivian, Koffie said Ferrero, State Farm and other companies were taken into consideration during the planning.

"I think the way we (build) a development and also how you take care of it and also the facilities that you put into it inspires the treatment of the area," Koffie said.

Under the terms of the agreement, the developer would cover any costs associated with water main construction. It also must maintain a temporary access road between the southern portion of the planned development and Old Peoria Court to provide a secondary ingress and egress for residents until a future street on the north side of the property is completed.

Because a traffic signal would be required along Market, the developer also would be responsible for the costs associated with a traffic study and intersection design study.

Bloomington Planning Commission Chairman Justin Boyd said he initially was taken aback by the proposal because he is a big proponent of infill, which typically is finding a new use for previously developed land over annexing and developing land on the edge of the city. This project is neither infill nor urban sprawl, he said.

"It's kind of in a gray area and we have plenty of opportunities to do infill and develop that as well, and I hope that if we don't just take housing for housing's sake, that we do our due diligence and we look over these plans carefully and decide what's in the best need of the community," Boyd said.

A public hearing before the Zoning Board of Appeals for a special use permit for the project will take place July 19.

Nathan Hinch, an attorney with Meyer Capel who is representing the developer, said a vote on the special use permit will come at a later date.

The unseen barriers hindering affordable housing in your town The unseen barriers hindering affordable housing in your town Traditional zoning practices prevent the development of 'missing middle housing' The cost of middle housing is similar to single-family building, but zoning prevents these types of multifamily dwellings Efficient cost models could be implemented for missing middle-style development Regulations create difficult requirements to meet Suburbs, townships, and sprawl take away from city tax revenue that can be used on low-income housing