BLOOMINGTON — The American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, grants for small business and housing rehabilitation are available now through the City of Bloomington.
Those who financially qualify can apply for up to $45,000 in funding.
The grant programs were created to support small businesses, individuals and organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as defined by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
The housing grant application can be filled out online at
cityblm.seamlessdocs.com and the small business grant application can be found at bloomington.viewpointcloud.com.
The housing applications can also be printed off at
bloomingtonil.gov and mailed to the Community Enhancement Division at the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., P.O. Box 3157, Bloomington, IL 61702.
Bloomington plants Arbor Day tree at Sheridan Elementary
'THE GIVING TREE'
Fourth grader Aliciah May gives a readers theater presentation of "The Giving Tree" on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington. The City of Bloomington’s Beautification Committee chose Sheridan as the recipient of its annual Arbor Day tree and held a planting ceremony there on Friday.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
043023-blm-loc-arborday5.jpeg
Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe gives the official Arbor Day Proclamation on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington. The City of Bloomington’s Beautification Committee chose Sheridan as the recipient of its annual Arbor Day tree and held a planting ceremony there on Friday.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
043023-blm-loc-arborday4.jpeg
Fourth graders help plant a tree on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington. The City of Bloomington’s Beautification Committee chose Sheridan as the recipient of its annual Arbor Day tree and held a planting ceremony there on Friday.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
043023-blm-loc-arborday3.jpeg
Fourth graders Christian Nobles, left, and Aliciah May give a readers theater presentation of "The Giving Tree" on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington. The City of Bloomington’s Beautification Committee chose Sheridan as the recipient of its annual Arbor Day tree and held a planting ceremony there on Friday.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
043023-blm-loc-arborday2.jpeg
Fourth graders help plant a tree on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
