BLOOMINGTON — The American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, grants for small business and housing rehabilitation are available now through the City of Bloomington.

Those who financially qualify can apply for up to $45,000 in funding.

The grant programs were created to support small businesses, individuals and organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as defined by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The housing grant application can be filled out online at cityblm.seamlessdocs.com and the small business grant application can be found at bloomington.viewpointcloud.com.

The housing applications can also be printed off at bloomingtonil.gov and mailed to the Community Enhancement Division at the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., P.O. Box 3157, Bloomington, IL 61702.

