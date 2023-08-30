BLOOMINGTON — An Illinois appellate court has sided with a former Bloomington police officer against the city's pension board, which disputed the officer's contention that he was injured in the line of duty.

The plaintiff, Michael Luedtke, said he suffered a knee injury during a struggle with a suspect in August 2018. He underwent arthroscopic surgery and a total knee replacement, but never regained enough function to return to work. He had started with the Bloomington Police Department in 2008, and before that worked for the Woodford County Sheriff's Office and police departments in Eureka and Minonk.

The five-member Bloomington Police Pension Fund Board of Trustees granted him a pension with disability benefits, but denied his request for the line-of-duty disability pension that is paid at a higher percentage of the officer's salary. A McLean County judge previously sided with Luedtke, and this week, a three-judge panel of the 4th District Appellate Court affirmed that decision.

"In this case, the Board's findings Luedtke was not injured during the August 24, 2018, incident was against the manifest weight of the evidence because the opposition conclusion is clearly apparent," wrote Justice Amy C. Lannerd in the appellate opinion released Monday. "The Board's decision ignored the ample objective medical evidence of Luedtke's injury and the opinions of its own chosen independent medical evaluators."

Luedtke referred a request for comment to his attorney, Craig S. Mielke, who said he was happy to see justice served for his client.

“I think once the appellate court revied the video for themselves, they were like me scratching their head going, ‘How in the world do you look at this video and conclude as the pension board that it doesn’t show an injury,” Mielke said.

Detective Paul Swanlund, a representative of the Bloomington Pension Fund Board of Trustees, declined to comment. A message left for Vincent Mancini of Reimer Dobrovolny and LaBardi PC, which represents the board, was not returned on Wednesday.

Luedtke said he and another officer were at a Bloomington apartment complex trying to help a woman who appeared to have self-inflicted injuries by taking her into custody. A man inside the apartment charged at them, and Luedtke said he was hurt in the ensuing struggle.

He said, and medical experts who testified agreed, that the harm was exacerbated because he had torn his ACL in 1988 and injured the same knee again in 2011 while pursuing a suspect.

After the 2018 incident, Luedtke never returned to work. He had arthroscopic surgery in January 2019, a total knee replacement in June 2020 and "manipulation procedure" the following month, and continued physical therapy; still, he was never released to return to full, unrestricted police duty, and "light" duty work was not available, according to the court ruling.

The pension board voted in April 2021 to deny Luedtke the line-of-duty disability pension benefit, which would be equal to 65% of his salary. The not-on-duty disability pension that it granted him instead would allow a benefit equal to 50% of his salary at the time of the disability.

Luedtke's salary was $60,037.34 in 2019, according to city records.

The pension board released its written order and decision in January 2022, contending that his testimony conflicted with what board members saw in body-worn camera footage of the incident and medical reports.

Luedtke sought a review of the board's decision in McLean County Circuit Court, where Judge Rebecca Foley ruled in his favor in November 2022. The board appealed, arguing that it found Luedtke’s disability was caused by his total knee replacement in 2020 and that he had failed to show how the 2018 injury precipitated that surgery.

Mielke, a Chicago attorney whose firm’s clients include the Bloomington’s Policemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association Unit #21, said the yearslong process reflected the typically complex nature of such cases.

“I never understood why the pension board denied this officer his pension, and that was also the finding of the appellate court. They couldn’t understand what the pension board did either,” Mielke said. “It doesn’t surprise me it took that long, but when we file these cases after a pension board gives us a bad ruling, we know we’re in for a battle.”

The Bloomington Police Pension Fund board consists of two members that are active officers elected to the board by other active officers. One member is a retired officer elected to the board by other retired officers, one member is appointed by the mayor and the city’s finance director, Scott Rathbun, acts as the fifth member.

The mayor appointee position currently is vacant.