The 11th Circuit judges who were reappointed include, in McLean County, Judges Scott Black, Sarah Duffy, Pablo Eves, Brian Goldrick, Scott Kording and Amy McFarland; in Livingston County, Judges Robert Travers and Randy Yedinak; in Logan County, Judge William Workman; and in Woodford County, Judge Michael Stroh.
Ford County is also part of the 11th Judicial Circuit, but Chief Judge Casey Costigan did not include a judge assigned to Ford County in his Friday announcement naming the reappointed judges.
The new term of office for each reappointed associate judge will begin July 1 and end June 30, 2027.
