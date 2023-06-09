BLOOMINGTON — All 10 associate judges in the 11th Judicial Circuit have been reappointed to four-year terms, the chief judge said Friday.

A reappointment election for associate judges is held every four years with circuit court judges casting ballots, as governed by Supreme Court rules.

The 11th Circuit judges who were reappointed include, in McLean County, Judges Scott Black, Sarah Duffy, Pablo Eves, Brian Goldrick, Scott Kording and Amy McFarland; in Livingston County, Judges Robert Travers and Randy Yedinak; in Logan County, Judge William Workman; and in Woodford County, Judge Michael Stroh.

Ford County is also part of the 11th Judicial Circuit, but Chief Judge Casey Costigan did not include a judge assigned to Ford County in his Friday announcement naming the reappointed judges.

The new term of office for each reappointed associate judge will begin July 1 and end June 30, 2027.

