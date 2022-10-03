GOP leaders raise income tax issue in 91st House campaign

BLOOMINGTON — State GOP leaders on Monday pointed to the defeat of the 2020 graduated income tax amendment as evidence that Scott Preston is the 91st House District candidate most in touch with his community.

During a news conference at the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, Preston was joined by House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, and state Reps. Dan Brady of Bloomington and Tom Demmer of Dixon, who are running for secretary of state and treasurer, respectively.

Preston, who faces McLean County Board member Sharon Chung, highlighted a response his opponent gave during a debate last week about how proud she was to support a graduated income tax in 2020 and how much she wanted to reintroduce the measure.

"We can't let that happen in central Illinois or Bloomington-Normal," Preston said. "The ramifications are too big and we have to put people over the politics of the day in our opponent's progressive politics."

A graduated income tax structure would levy higher tax rates on individuals and businesses with higher earnings.

Illinois' current individual income tax rate is a flat 4.95% for everyone. Had Pritzker's tax amendment been approved, Illinoisans would have been taxed at rates ranging from 4.75% to 7.99%.

Proponents have argued that taxpayers with higher incomes should be taxed at a rate consistent with their wages. Opponents maintain that the rate would put a greater strain on business owners and open the door for the state to tax retirement income.

Durkin said McLean, Tazewell and Woodford counties voted against the tax at a rate of 62%, 70% and 78%, respectively. By supporting and hoping to revisit the issue, Durkin said he can't think of a more tone-deaf House candidate than Chung.

He added that the amendment's failure came down to constituents' trust with Democratic leadership and how they spend state money.

"It's important that people understand what the constituents are about," Durkin said. "Who's got their ear to the ground when it comes to addressing the issues that are important to people in their district?"

Speaking to The Pantagraph, Chung said if GOP leaders want to show that they stand up for working families, they will vote for the collective bargaining amendment, which is being called the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” by supporters and “Amendment 1” by opponents.

She also said her team has been knocking on doors every day.

"We knocked on 12,000 doors in September and we're really proud of that number because it shows how we are out there very day talking to voters about issues that matter to them, so I'm not sure how that makes me out of touch," Chung said.

Demmer, who faces incumbent Mike Frerichs, said GOP candidates need to send a strong message that they stand with a majority of Illinoisans against a graduated income tax.

"This is something we're united to do at the statewide level, this is something that I know that Scott Preston is committed to fighting for in the Illinois House of Representatives and it's something that we're going to unite behind Republican candidates all across the state with our leader in the House of Representatives to say we're looking out for the majority of Illinoisans and this is not something that's on the table for us," Demmer said.

A statement from Frerichs' campaign said that Demmer is trying to cover his abject failure as a Republican leader alongside former Gov. Bruce Rauner that nearly bankrupted the state of Illinois.