COLFAX — The Good Ole' Days festival is returning to Colfax for the first time in 30 years Aug. 4-5, and the organizer hopes to make it the "quintessential small town American festival."

The event, which will feature music, food, fireworks, games and a parade of sorts, is an initiative of the Colfax Restoration Project, a community booster group of which Michael Rigsby is president.

"When I was a kid growing up in Colfax, it was every summer they would have a celebration called 'Good Ole' Days.' And as a 10-year-old in Colfax, (Good Ole' Days) might as well have been the Magic Kingdom at Disney World to me, right? It felt that big," Rigsby said. "But right around the time I was 10 or 11, it went away, and they have not had the event in 30 years."

Rigsby studied television and radio at Illinois State University and worked in broadcasting for several years at WMTV-TV in Madison, Wis., and at ISU's TV-10 News.

Rigsby and his wife also started their own dirt track racing company, DirtonDirt, which they sold in 2018. Rigsby now runs the motorsports division for FloSports. He and his wife also own the racetrack in Fairbury, but now he's returning to his hometown roots.

The Restoration Project helps restore old buildings and businesses in Colfax. They recently built and dedicated a brand new $100,000 pavilion on Main Street, which will be used for the festival and a farmers market.

The organization also completely remodeled the Old Town Hall building, which was built in 1911, and Aster+Indigo Candle Co., a boutique that Rigsby said brings a lot of foot traffic to the area.

Those are just three of the biggest projects the group has completed so far, but Rigsby hopes they can keep making improvements over the next 30 years, especially with the help of the Good Ole' Days. The project has raised nearly $200,000 since its start six years ago.

"Every dollar we make we put right back into everything we're doing from the murals we've painted to the buildings we have refurbished. Everything comes in and we put it right back into things," Rigsby said. "I just felt that this event was not only a good way to promote the restoration project, but kind of promote the overall idea of restoring what Colfax once was."

Rigsby added that he believes the event started back in the 1960s. He said when his parents attend Octavia (now Ridgeview) High School in Colfax, they went to Good Ole' Days and their brothers and sisters went, too.

"It was just this thing that lasted forever and ever, and it just felt like some sort of romantic symmetry to bring it back," Rigsby said.

His great-grandfather from five generations back, James W. Wood Anderson, also happens to be the founder of Colfax.

"I don't see the Main Street I grew up with, I don't see that romantic idea of what a small town in America looks like," Rigsby said. "But I knew we could do something. There's so many people in Colfax that are tradespeople and laborers and they have pride in their hometown."

The Good Ole' Days will feature a variety of events. On Friday, Aug. 4, there will be a carnival, 5 to 9 p.m.; music bingo, 6 to 8 p.m.; a home run derby, 7 p.m.; and fireworks, 9:15 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Octavia Park District and BK Carpentry.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, there will be a 5K fun run, 8 a.m.; a biscuits and gravy breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. at the Colfax American Legion; a golf cart parade, 10 a.m.; vendors, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; face painting, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wiffle ball tournament, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; cake/cookie walk, 1 to 3 p.m.; carnival, noon to 4 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.; food trucks, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and the band Dirty Grass Soul from Charlotte, North Carolina, 8 to 10 p.m. at the new pavilion.

Carnival wristbands are $15 in advance or $20 on the day of the event, and the cover charge for the band is $5.

"Every time I go back to Colfax, …it's like I'm transported back in time," Rigsby said. "I see this young boy or girl and I want them to feel the sense of pride in that place that I do.

"I am very proud to be from there. I think it shaped who I am, who I become," he added. "There's something beautiful about growing up in a small Midwestern town.

"I hope that I can spark that in those young kids I hope that people who used to come to the festival come back and feel that sense of nostalgia and we can build on that."

Rigsby said he hopes to see around 300 to 400 people on Main Street on that Saturday night.

Visit colfaxrestoration.org for more information on the project.

Close 041716-blm-loc-7soapbox Teams make last-minute adjustments to their cars during the Colfax Soapbox Derby Saturday in Colfax. 041716-blm-loc-13soapbox Derick Kauffman, 8, of El Paso Pack 3874, and Gabe Bawden, 8, of Hammond Pack 76, wait for the start of their heat in the Colfax Soapbox Derby Saturday in Colfax. 041716-blm-loc-1soapbox Derick Kauffman, 8, of El Paso Pack 3874, and Gabe Bawden, 8, of Hammond Pack 76, collide while racing soapbox cars during the Colfax Soapbox Derby Saturday in Colfax. Cub Scout packs from across Central Illinois participated in the day-long event, sponsored by Colfax Pack 4166. 041716-blm-loc-3soapbox Rich Dorbeck of Peoria, right, pushes his son, Carter Dorbeck, 9, of Bloomington Pack 3706, up the ramp before the start of his heat during the Colfax Soapbox Derby Saturday in Colfax. 041716-blm-loc-2soapbox Illinois National Guardsmen line up the cars at the start of the Colfax Soapbox Derby Saturday in Colfax. Braden Hardesty, 8, of Normal Pack 19, and Luke Yacucci, 8, of Downs Pack 53, line up for their heat. 041716-blm-loc-4soapbox Carter Dorbeck, 9, of Bloomington Pack 3706, waits for the start of his heat while a large crowd watches the Colfax Soapbox Derby Saturday in Colfax. 041716-blm-loc-5soapbox Carter Dorbeck, 9, of Bloomington Pack 3706, checks out his competition during the Colfax Soapbox Derby Saturday in Colfax. 041716-blm-loc-9soapbox Pantagraph-area soapbox racing teams were well represented during the Colfax Soapbox Derby Saturday in Colfax. 041716-blm-loc-8soapbox Teams take a lot of pride in painting their cars for the Colfax Soapbox Derby Saturday in Colfax. 041716-blm-loc-11soapbox Luke Yacucci, 8, of Downs Pack 53, races his car during the Colfax Soapbox Derby Saturday in Colfax. 041716-blm-loc-12soapbox Gabe Bawden, 8, of Hammond Pack 76, gets a little help from teammate A.J. Weiscope, 10, while preparing for his heat during the Colfax Soapbox Derby Saturday in Colfax. Cub Scout packs from across Central Illinois participated in the day-long event sponsored by Colfax Pack 4166. 041716-blm-loc-10soapbox Teams competed for a variety of trophies for the first-ever Colfax Soapbox Derby Saturday in Colfax. Photos: Colfax Soapbox Derby Cub Scouts from across Central Illinois competed in the first ever Colfax Soapbox Derby. 041716-blm-loc-7soapbox Teams make last-minute adjustments to their cars during the Colfax Soapbox Derby Saturday in Colfax. 041716-blm-loc-13soapbox Derick Kauffman, 8, of El Paso Pack 3874, and Gabe Bawden, 8, of Hammond Pack 76, wait for the start of their heat in the Colfax Soapbox Derby Saturday in Colfax. 041716-blm-loc-1soapbox Derick Kauffman, 8, of El Paso Pack 3874, and Gabe Bawden, 8, of Hammond Pack 76, collide while racing soapbox cars during the Colfax Soapbox Derby Saturday in Colfax. Cub Scout packs from across Central Illinois participated in the day-long event, sponsored by Colfax Pack 4166. 041716-blm-loc-3soapbox Rich Dorbeck of Peoria, right, pushes his son, Carter Dorbeck, 9, of Bloomington Pack 3706, up the ramp before the start of his heat during the Colfax Soapbox Derby Saturday in Colfax. 041716-blm-loc-2soapbox Illinois National Guardsmen line up the cars at the start of the Colfax Soapbox Derby Saturday in Colfax. Braden Hardesty, 8, of Normal Pack 19, and Luke Yacucci, 8, of Downs Pack 53, line up for their heat. 041716-blm-loc-4soapbox Carter Dorbeck, 9, of Bloomington Pack 3706, waits for the start of his heat while a large crowd watches the Colfax Soapbox Derby Saturday in Colfax. 041716-blm-loc-5soapbox Carter Dorbeck, 9, of Bloomington Pack 3706, checks out his competition during the Colfax Soapbox Derby Saturday in Colfax. 041716-blm-loc-9soapbox Pantagraph-area soapbox racing teams were well represented during the Colfax Soapbox Derby Saturday in Colfax. 041716-blm-loc-8soapbox Teams take a lot of pride in painting their cars for the Colfax Soapbox Derby Saturday in Colfax. 041716-blm-loc-11soapbox Luke Yacucci, 8, of Downs Pack 53, races his car during the Colfax Soapbox Derby Saturday in Colfax. 041716-blm-loc-12soapbox Gabe Bawden, 8, of Hammond Pack 76, gets a little help from teammate A.J. Weiscope, 10, while preparing for his heat during the Colfax Soapbox Derby Saturday in Colfax. Cub Scout packs from across Central Illinois participated in the day-long event sponsored by Colfax Pack 4166. 041716-blm-loc-10soapbox Teams competed for a variety of trophies for the first-ever Colfax Soapbox Derby Saturday in Colfax.