Golden K Kiwanis give to 8 nonprofits; Midwest Food Bank gets $10K grant

Golden K Kiwanis to give $15K to local nonprofits

BLOOMINGTON — Golden K Kiwanis will present $15,000 to eight local nonprofits at their Sept. 12 meeting.

Golden K's Youth Services Grants go to organizations serving kids in McLean County.

The money was raised primarily through donations at local storefronts and through Golden K's annual nut sales.

This year the funds will go to The Baby Fold, $1,500 for industrial-grade picnic tables for Hammitt Junior-Senior High School; The Boys & Girls Club, $2,500 for its Bon Appetit nutrition education program; Children's Home & Aid, $1,000 for field trips to provide educational experiences for students in the Scott Learning Center; Easterseals Central Illinois, $832 for sensory toolkits-to-go; First Book, $3,168 to provide one book per month to nearly 800 children; Midwest Food Bank, $2,500 to sponsor Hope Packs to provide food for 50 kids on schoolyear weekends; Special Olympics of Illinois, $1,000 to offset facility rental fees and lunches; and Western Avenue Community Center, $2,500 for transportation and financial support for Summer Leadership Program participants.

Those who wish to make future donations to Golden K Kiwanis can do so Sept. 8-10 in front of the Bloomington Walmart; Sept. 22-24 at the Jewel-Osco on Oakland; and Sept. 23-24 at the Normal Walmart.

Representatives from the eight nonprofits receiving grants will be at the Kiwanis' Sept. 12 meeting to share information about their project. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in St. John's Lutheran Church, and guests are welcome to attend.

Contact Jeffrey Courtright at prprofjlc@gmail.com or 309-825-0733 for more information.

Midwest Food Bank receives $10K grant

NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank of Normal received a $10,000 general use grant from Compeer Financial.

The grant was awarded to support the replacement of the automatic door for the walk-in freezer. The original door caused multiple mechanical and safety concerns.

The 5,200-square-foot freezer stores up to 11 semitruck-sized loads of frozen protein, vegetables and other necessary foods that are supplied to the food bank's partner agencies.

This grant is part of Compeer Financial's corporate giving program, The Fund for Rural America, that is awarding 34 grants, totaling $228,340.