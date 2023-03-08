BLOOMINGTON — Several Catholic schools, organizations and restaurants are keeping busy this month frying fish for Lent.

Take St. Mary’s Catholic School, 603 W. Jackson St. in Bloomington, where about 350 pounds of pollock was fried on Friday, Feb. 24. The parish has been putting on the event for more than 20 years, and this marked the first in-person dinner since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s important just for the community to get together and an opportunity for people to see the school and see the value, keep the community engaged,” said coordinator and parent volunteer Chad Clover. “It’s a good way to connect with other parents and volunteers. It’s a lot of work, but it’s very fun. It’s a way to stay engaged in the community, and it’s the best fish in town.”

About 40 to 50 volunteers help with the event, which typically attracts around 300 to 400 diners, Clover said.

Forty days before Easter, Catholics and some other Christians abstain from eating meat on Ash Wednesday and Fridays to observe Lent, a time of penitence, reflection and simplifying life in preparation for Easter. The fish, seen as less of a luxury than meat, also is and ancient symbol early Christians used to identify each other amid persecution.

Today, fish fries have become a public celebration of faith and community for many.

Dave DeSanty, a parent volunteer who helped fry the pollock for the St. Mary’s event. He has been volunteering for the last eight years and also has a daughter that attends the school.

“I just enjoy volunteering and helping out the parish, this is one of their biggest fundraising events of the year,” DeSanty said.

Connie Noble, a church member who has attended the fish fries for about 15 years, said Lent is a time of renewal, and helps refresh the soul and foster growth.

“St. Mary’s fish fries are the best, I just love them,” Noble said. “It helps the school. We have a great school with great teachers and good spiritual friends who help when you need each other and the parish. We are one for all and all for one.”

The parish usually hosts two fish fries, but this year they only had one. But if you missed it, don’t worry: Here’s a look at some options for fish fry Lenten meals in McLean and Woodford counties in this special “Eats of the Week.”

The Knights of Columbus at 1706 RT Dunn Drive in Bloomington is also serving a series of Lenten meals on March 10, 24, 31 and April 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. or until they run out of fish, whichever comes first, as they have been for more than 20 years.

The organization will serve fish, vegetables, scalloped potatoes and bread, and it is $11 per meal. They will also have a grilled cheese meal and sandwich for kids; $8 for meal and $6 for sandwich.

Trustee Dennis Fries said they typically have about 120 to 140 people attend each Friday, and go through about 40 pounds of fish each fish fry.

“It’s our usual best in town,” Fries said. “Fish fries means its lent and it’s one of our fundraisers that help support our charitable activities.”

On St. Patrick’s Day, the Knights of Columbus will serve a special meal including an Irish stew, corned beef and cabbage meals, corned beef sandwiches, pickle spears, bread, with condiments and dessert from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The celebration will last until the bar closes.

(Bishop Lou Tylka of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria has lifted the prohibition against eating meat on March 17, as is customary when St. Patrick's Day falls on a Friday in Lent.)

In Downs, St. Mary’s Church and the Edward O’Rourke Knights of Columbus Council 10967 will be frying up fish for the 31st consecutive year.

On March 17 and 31 from 5 to 7 p.m., they will serve walleye, pizza, grilled cheese, French fries, coleslaw and homemade desserts; $10 for adults, $5 for kids and free for children 5 and under. Some menu items are only available for dine-in. Curbside pickup will be available from 4 to 5 p.m.

Randy McDannold, financial secretary for the church, said they expect 350 to 400 people to attend each night.

“The fish fries are a great time for St. Mary parishioners, community members, family, and friends to get together to share a meal and just be together,” McDannold said. “It’s just a great time for everyone to come together.’

He added that the Knights Council, along with Ladies Auxiliary, help coordinate the fish fries, but many parishioners volunteer, as well as volunteers from the Boy Scouts and Tri-Valley students.

St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomington will serve Lenten meals every Wednesday through March 29 from 5:15-6:15 p.m. The meals are $20 per person for the full month or $80 max per family, or pick your weeks for $5 per meal. Children 2 and under eat free.

In Clinton, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church will host fish fries March 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 5-7 p.m., or until sold out.

The parish will serve fish, two sides and dessert: two fillet, $9; six butterfly shrimp, $11; or a combo one filet and three shrimp, $10.

Corpus Christi Catholic School held a fish fry on Feb. 24 as well.

Restaurants

Merna Tap, east of Normal, is serving all-you-can-eat walleye with baked beans and coleslaw for $9.50 every Friday during lent from 5 to 9 p.m. The restaurant is also running Lenten lunch specials every Friday.

Owner Kattie Shott said they will go through about 50 to 70 pounds of fish on Friday nights for Lent.

“As far as I know, the fish fries at Merna have been going on for probably as long as as the bar has been here, because Merna used to be a very strong Irish Catholic community,” Shott said.

Matthew King from the Ditch Bar and Grill in Secor said they will have dine-in only fish fries featuring pollock served with fries and green beans for $12.99 every Friday until Easter, from 5 to 8 p.m.

King said they have been hosting fish fries for about five years and bring in about 80 pounds worth of fish. About 70 to 100 people typically take part.

“We enjoy doing it here and it saves people from having to cook a meal at home,” King said. “I just love seeing my bar full of customers.”

Crawford’s Corner Pub, owned by Bob and Amy Crawford, serves fish every Friday throughout the year for $10. The meal includes fish, homemade coleslaw, a dinner roll or guests can order the signature fish and chips.

The pub has been hosting fish fries for the last four years and goes through about three to four cases of fish on Fridays, which is approximately 72 dinners.

The Lake Road Inn in Hudson owned by local Craig Hanson also serves fish every Friday. For lent, they will be serving bluegill from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can call 309-747-2558 to make reservations.

Editor’s note: St. Patrick Church of Merna, Epiphany Catholic School and Church, and Central Catholic High School did not host fish fries this year.