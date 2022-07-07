 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
DAVID DAVIS MANSION
GLORIOUS GARDENS

Glorious Garden Festival returns to David Davis Mansion

Festival includes walk with 9 garden stops

070822-blm-loc-gardens1

Ellen Culver, left, and Janis Utsler, right, survey Utlser's retaining wall garden southeast of Bloomington on Wednesday.

 D. Jack Alkire

BLOOMINGTON — When people pass by Janis Utsler's garden, it sometimes stops them in their tracks. 

"What really attracts (people's) attention is the lythrum with the pink," said Utsler, referring to a brilliant perennial on her property. "They're walking or jogging; they'll stop because they haven't seen it anywhere before."

Participants in the upcoming Garden Walk, part of the Glorious Garden Festival hosted by the David Davis Mansion, will get a chance to explore Utsler's homegrown oasis and eight other private gardens around Bloomington-Normal.

070822-blm-loc-gardens2

Phlox and lythrum growing in Janis Utsler's garden southeast of Bloomington. 

The Garden Walk is a main attraction of the festival, which runs from 1 to 7 p.m. July 15 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16 on the lawn at the David Davis Mansion with vendors and free, family-friendly activities. The walk is the only paid activity that's part of the festival. 

"Of the nine, there are three that are within old Bloomington," where visitors have the chance to see older and heirloom plants, said Ellen Culver, co-chair for the festival committee.

"But we also have those gardens that are newer that are still amazing," she said. Three of the newer gardens are in a subdivision southeast of Bloomington.

She added that tickets are good for both days, so visitors can take their time at each garden.

Utsler owns one of the newer featured gardens. Her garden starts in the front lawn and wraps around both sides of the property.

070822-blm-loc-gardens3

Tree hydrangea growing in Janis Utsler's front garden southeast of Bloomington. 

Utsler said that, while she had some experience landscaping, "I've never had a garden this size, my entire life." Her home, which she started building 12 years ago, sits on the bank of a retaining pond. 

"I came out here and I was like, wow, I'm going to have to start all over, like, in a big way," Utsler said.

Utsler said she installed massive amounts of stone for retaining walls and had to fight the sloping land to create her garden. She said this has replaced her old hobbies. 

"I used to take photographs and used to paint," she said. "I don't have a lot of time for that, so I think this is kind of that fill for that expression."

070822-blm-loc-gardens4

Janis Utsler's garden is one of the nine featured on the upcoming Garden Walk, part of the 26th annual Glorious Garden Festival in Bloomington. 

Utsler said her garden is also a place of relief. "When you can come and enjoy all the different aspects of this and say, 'Hey, I helped design this, and I helped create this' — it's just like being on vacation," she said. 

Culver said the festival is partnering with five community partners, including Bloomington's and Normal's public libraries. 

"The Bloomington Public Library is having a free story walk in Sarah's Garden," Culver said. "They actually take a book ... and they break it down by page and they place the pages throughout the garden.

"And there's a path, so children and their parents can read the book," she said. This year's book is "Some Bugs," by Angela DiTerlizzi.

Culver said the Garden Walk also has a scavenger hunt for children under 12. All nine garden owners selected an item or plant they have for children to find. "It’s one of the ways we’re trying to get kids excited about planting or growing or appreciating what’s in gardens," Culver said. 

070822-blm-loc-gardens5

Janis Utsler's sunken patio garden is set next to a retaining pond southeast of Bloomington. 

The gardens grow a wide variety of plants, from native prairie plants to fruits and vegetables. 

"We have some ponds, some fountains," Culver said. "There’s even going to be a lemonade stand at one of the gardens."

Photos: Janis Utsler's sunken patio garden in Bloomington

Janis Utsler started her sunken patio garden with stone retaining walls 12 years ago. She said visiting the garden is "like a vacation."

1 of 10

Tickets for Garden Walk

WHAT: 26th annual Glorious Garden Festival, featuring the annual Garden Walk 

WHEN: 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16

WHERE: David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington

COST: While the festival is free, the Garden Walk is a ticketed event. Tickets purchased in advance are $18 for adults, $10 for children 13-17, with free admission for children 12 and under. Tickets can also be purchased for $20 on the mansion lawn during the festival.

WHERE TO BUY: Tickets are available for sale through July 13 at daviddavismansion.org and five area businesses: AB Hatchery & Garden Center, Casey’s Garden Shop & Florist, The Garlic Press, Growing Grounds Lawn & Garden Center, and Wendell Niepagen Greenhouses & Garden Center.

