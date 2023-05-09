NORMAL — Normal Parks and Recreation and Ironwood Golf Course will host an environmental learning lab for fifth grade students from Glenn Elementary on Thursday, May 11.
The event is the 2nd Annual First Green Field Trip, which recognizes the importance of STEM education and environmental outreach.
Students will collect soil samples, identify plants and learn about the irrigation system as part of their science, technology, engineering and math education.
They will participate in five activity stations, and volunteers from the local Golf Course Superintendents Chapter National Association, vendors, Illinois State University professors and Ironwood staff will help students.
Julie Thornwell, right, a kindergarten teacher at Glenn Elementary School in Normal, hands out free books to Saharsh Nimmala, 6, and Srihan Ayyalusamy, 6, at Wingover Apartments in Bloomington. Students and parents met the Glenn teachers, who were touring the areas served by the school to get acquainted before the start of school next week.