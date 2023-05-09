NORMAL — Normal Parks and Recreation and Ironwood Golf Course will host an environmental learning lab for fifth grade students from Glenn Elementary on Thursday, May 11.

The event is the 2nd Annual First Green Field Trip, which recognizes the importance of STEM education and environmental outreach.

Students will collect soil samples, identify plants and learn about the irrigation system as part of their science, technology, engineering and math education.

They will participate in five activity stations, and volunteers from the local Golf Course Superintendents Chapter National Association, vendors, Illinois State University professors and Ironwood staff will help students.

Stations are the area of irregular shapes, technology in golf, soil properties, equipment and their function and swinging a golf club.

The field trip will focus on environmental benefits of golf courses and introduce students to golf.

Photos: Glenn students celebrate national bike 🚲 and walk 🚶 to school day 101118-blm-loc-2walk 101118-blm-loc-1walk 101118-blm-loc-3walk 101118-blm-loc-4walk 101118-blm-loc-5walk 101118-blm-loc-6walk 101118-blm-loc-7walk 101118-blm-loc-8walk