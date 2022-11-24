'Glad to be alive': Central Illinois patients share gratitude

BLOOMINGTON — For some, the Thanksgiving holiday may pass in a blur of frenzied shopping and meticulous preparation, deep-fried turkeys and dinner-table chatter.

For others, the challenges of the past year may inspire new reasons to savor quiet moments of gratitude.

That includes several patients from Carle BroMenn and OSF HealthCare St. Joseph medical centers, who took time earlier this month to share their thoughts on the holiday with Pantagraph journalists. Here are their stories.

Nick Bondi, of Eureka

Carle BroMenn maintenance mechanic Nick Bondi said he has been working with the medical center for about 38 years and recently finished his radiation treatment for lung cancer.

"I'm thankful to still be here," Bondi said. "I'm thankful for all the treatment I've had, all the people that have gone along with it and, most importantly, I'm glad to still be alive."

The diagnosis came almost a year after a previous diagnosis of melanoma that ended up pushing into the retina of his right eye and resulted in him having to get his eye removed, Bondi said.

This year, Bondi said, he had the top half of his left lung removed and underwent radiation treatment until May. His next set of scans is scheduled for January.

"My second diagnosis was a pretty lengthy process," Bondi said. "I did 37 radiation sessions at the Cancer Center on Vernon Avenue, and the people over there were just so nice and helpful. They even went out their way to rearrange appointments for me."

Nancy Schelfaut, of Bloomington

Nancy Schelfaut said she has aortic stenosis, a condition in which the valve between the lower left heart chamber and the body's main artery (aorta) is narrowed and doesn't open fully. This reduces blood flow from the heart to the rest of the body, making it harder to breathe and walk up stairs.

Only recently did she decide to go to St. Joe's and receive treatment from Dr. Bill Novak at the Cardiovascular Institute.

"He just looks at you when he talks with you," Schelfaut said. "He answers all your questions and always has something to ask you. It's just been wonderful to get a hold of him whenever we need him."

She is planning to have minimally invasive surgery in January to put a stent inside the artery and keep it open to increase blood flow, Schelfaut said.

"I'm so thankful for my friends and my husband, (Jerry), who has been a huge supporter in helping me get to my appointments," Schelfaut said. "Even with all the papers, he always sits with me and we go over it together. I need him to be there for me."

Kelli and Neil Pfoff, of Bloomington

Kelli and Neil Pfoff have been married for almost 14 years and have five children. Twins Owen and Emma joined the family on April 5, 2019 — but not without some complications.

"We were really fortunate considering how early they were born and how small they were," Kelli said. "It was just a roller coaster of emotions that never felt like you were gonna get off."

Kelli said she developed preeclampsia, a high blood pressure disorder that can occur during pregnancy, and the twins were born prematurely at 30 weeks.

Owen and Emma spent 40 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana before coming home. Because their lungs were not fully developed, they had to return to be treated for other illnesses, such as the flu.

Today, those struggles are behind the family. The twins are both in pre-K at Corpus Christi Catholic School and reaching all their developmental milestones. Kelli plans to volunteer in the NICU as a "cuddler," someone who holds and accompanies infants of parents who cannot be there, she said.

"We're thankful for our family. We have both our parents, and I have two aunts that are local and retired and who would help out at the drop of a hat," she said. "It allowed us to focus on whoever has been sick, and I mean, there's no way we could have done it without our family."

Tasha Schifo, of Mahomet

Having moved to Mahomet more than 11 years ago, Tasha Schifo said she was a stay-at-home mom until she started working at Lucky Moon Pies & More and other jobs around the area. Her husband, Jason, worked as senior pastor at Community Evangelical Free Church of Mahomet.

Schifo said she considers herself a healthy person. When she felt a lump in her breast in February, she thought it was most likely nothing. Instead, she received a life-altering diagnosis of breast cancer.

"I thought when I went to the doctor they would tell me it's nothing," she said, "but when I went to go get the mammogram, they wanted to have a biopsy done in the next day."

Schifo said she worked with the staff at the OSF Cancer Center at St. Joseph, undergoing a couple of sessions of chemotherapy before having surgery to remove the tumor.

Now she is almost finished with her radiation treatment. Her last appointment falls on Dec. 14, just a week and a half before Christmas, Schifo said.

"I'm so thankful that I already had the faith, that I had that foundation of praying and that community, which is important because when I'm weak, someone else is strong for me," Schifo said. "My husband and children have always been there and encouraging me from the start."