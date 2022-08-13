 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Girl Scouts get messy at Metamora mud run
featured breaking

Girl Scouts get messy at Metamora mud run

  • 0
081422-blm-loc-1scouts (2).JPG

From left, Zoe McKittrick and Emily Cottone, both aged 12 and of Normal, crawl through mud under log beams at the Girl Scouts S'Mores Mud Run on Saturday at Camp Tapawingo in Metamora.

 Brendan Denison

METAMORA — The last year Emily Cottone ran through the S’mores Mud Run at Metamora’s Camp Tapawingo, she lost a sock.

On Saturday, she and her friend Zoe McKittrick, both of Normal, returned to the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois’ third mud run with a new trick up their sleeves — or rather, their ankles.

The two Girl Scouts of Normal Troop 1386 had wrapped their shoes and ankles with duct tape. And it worked.

Watch now: Bloomington-Normal Girl Scouts go above and beyond selling cookies
081422-blm-loc-3scouts.JPG

Zoe McKittrick, left, and Emily Cottone, right, both aged 12 and of Normal, dash to the finish line after getting dirty during Girl Scouts S'Mores Mud Run.

The pair of seventh-graders from Chiddix Junior High School arrived at the finish line, nearly covered head to toe in mud, still wearing their shoes.

The Pantagraph caught up with Cottone and McKittrick about halfway through the 5-kilometer, 14-obstacle course, which included several mud pits and piles, large drainage tubes, slippery balance beam logs, rope spider webs and a steep, boggy hill to climb. A new addition this year was the foam pit at the start.

The two girls were too tired to run the course by the halfway point. However, this year they had challenged themselves with running the adult course with their parents, which was about a mile longer than the junior one.

Zoe’s mother, Jennifer McKittrick, said they were having a great time raising money for the Girl Scouts, and “getting muddy.” She added Zoe’s brother and Cottone’s brother were there too and ran ahead of them on the course.

081422-blm-loc-4scouts.JPG

Jennifer McKittrick, front left, traverses a log stump obstacle on Saturday at Camp Tapawingo in Metamora, followed by Katrina Metcalf, front right, of Taylorville.

Dad John McKittrick followed the girls through the course with his wife, Jennifer. He said last year, their family’s goal was to get as muddy as possible.

A Pantagraph reporter who followed the Normal residents became partly mud-covered as well after falling down into a bog at the bottom of a hill.

Susan Knapp, manager of marketing and development for the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, said their S’Mores Mud Run coincides with National S’Mores Day on Aug. 11. She said they modeled the event after a similar one that’s run in the Quad Cities.

Knapp said the event teaches Girl Scouts about team building, and it encompasses all of the things they build up for the girls. That ranges from building character to getting out into the great outdoors and going on adventures.

Both Cottone and McKittrick agreed they had bonded closer as friends from the experience.

081422-blm-loc-6scouts

John McKittrick receives a hug from his mud-covered daughter, Zoe McKittrick, during a mud run held Saturday at Camp Tapawingo in Metamora.

Knapp reflected that they had the best weather yet this year, and attendees loved the course condition. She also said the turnout was good, with 306 attendees, and they’re going to try to hold a timed mud run next year to bring even more people out.

The mud pits were made possible with assistance from the Metamora Volunteer Fire Department, which trucked out water, according to Knapp.

081422-blm-loc-2scouts.JPG

Kids crawl through the "Li'L S'Mores" mud course geared for ages 4 and under on Saturday at Camp Tapawingo in Metamora.

Knapp noted that they open their event for the whole community. Courses were available for adults and families, including a separate “Li’L S’More” course for kiddos age 4 and under.

Germantown Hills mother Hillary Wasson said the course was awesome for her two kids, Sally and Daisy. The former tried the “Li’L S’More” course for her first time on Saturday.

081422-blm-loc-5scouts.JPG

Hillary Wasson

“(Sally) was a little scared to do it last year, but this year she’s toughened up and given it a go,” Wasson said.

Wasson said they’re lucky to live close to Camp Tapawingo, and they look forward to the mud run every year.

“My 10-year-old (Daisy) was literally either smiling or laughing for an hour and a half out there,” Wasson said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Head to Sugar Grove Nature Center for a night with the stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News