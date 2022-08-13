Girl Scouts get messy at Metamora mud run

METAMORA — The last year Emily Cottone ran through the S’mores Mud Run at Metamora’s Camp Tapawingo, she lost a sock.
On Saturday, she and her friend
Zoe McKittrick, both of Normal, returned to the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois’ third mud run with a new trick up their sleeves — or rather, their ankles.
The two Girl Scouts of
Normal Troop 1386 had wrapped their shoes and ankles with duct tape. And it worked.
Zoe McKittrick, left, and Emily Cottone, right, both aged 12 and of Normal, dash to the finish line after getting dirty during Girl Scouts S'Mores Mud Run.
Brendan Denison
The pair of seventh-graders from Chiddix Junior High School arrived at the finish line, nearly covered head to toe in mud, still wearing their shoes.
The Pantagraph caught up with Cottone and McKittrick about halfway through the 5-kilometer, 14-obstacle course, which included several mud pits and piles, large drainage tubes, slippery balance beam logs, rope spider webs and a steep, boggy hill to climb. A new addition this year was the foam pit at the start.
The two girls were too tired to run the course by the halfway point. However, this year they had challenged themselves with running the adult course with their parents, which was about a mile longer than the junior one.
Zoe’s mother,
Jennifer McKittrick, said they were having a great time raising money for the Girl Scouts, and “getting muddy.” She added Zoe’s brother and Cottone’s brother were there too and ran ahead of them on the course.
Jennifer McKittrick, front left, traverses a log stump obstacle on Saturday at Camp Tapawingo in Metamora, followed by Katrina Metcalf, front right, of Taylorville.
Brendan Denison
Dad John McKittrick followed the girls through the course with his wife, Jennifer. He said last year, their family’s goal was to get as muddy as possible.
A Pantagraph reporter who followed the Normal residents became partly mud-covered as well after falling down into a bog at the bottom of a hill.
Susan Knapp, manager of marketing and development for the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, said their S’Mores Mud Run coincides with National S’Mores Day on Aug. 11. She said they modeled the event after a similar one that’s run in the Quad Cities.
Knapp said the event teaches Girl Scouts about team building, and it encompasses all of the things they build up for the girls. That ranges from building character to getting out into the great outdoors and going on adventures.
Both Cottone and McKittrick agreed they had bonded closer as friends from the experience.
John McKittrick receives a hug from his mud-covered daughter, Zoe McKittrick, during a mud run held Saturday at Camp Tapawingo in Metamora.
Brendan Denison
Knapp reflected that they had the best weather yet this year, and attendees loved the course condition. She also said the turnout was good, with 306 attendees, and they’re going to try to hold a timed mud run next year to bring even more people out.
The mud pits were made possible with assistance from the Metamora Volunteer Fire Department, which trucked out water, according to Knapp.
Kids crawl through the "Li'L S'Mores" mud course geared for ages 4 and under on Saturday at Camp Tapawingo in Metamora.
Brendan Denison
Knapp noted that they open their event for the whole community. Courses were available for adults and families, including a separate “Li’L S’More” course for kiddos age 4 and under.
Germantown Hills mother Hillary Wasson said the course was awesome for her two kids, Sally and Daisy. The former tried the “Li’L S’More” course for her first time on Saturday.
Hillary Wasson
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
“(Sally) was a little scared to do it last year, but this year she’s toughened up and given it a go,” Wasson said.
Wasson said they’re lucky to live close to Camp Tapawingo, and they look forward to the mud run every year.
“My 10-year-old (Daisy) was literally either smiling or laughing for an hour and a half out there,” Wasson said.
Check out this tour of Bloomington-Normal-area football fields
BLOOMINGTON HIGH SCHOOL: Fred Carlton Field
The field was completed in 1929 and named Davis Field in honor of former Supreme Court Justice David Davis, a Bloomington resident. The name was changed to Fred Carlton Field in 1944 following the death of Carlton, a 27-year engineer of schools. New grandstands were added in 2010, a new track in 2013, along with a new scoreboard in 2017 and FieldTurf was laid in 2018.
Football coach Scott Godfrey: "This football field is a big-time high school venue. We have top-notch facilities, and there is no place like Fred Carlton Field on a Friday night. I still get goosebumps each time I take the field or drive by knowing I get to coach there each season."
Jim Benson
NORMAL COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL: NCHS Football Stadium
The stadium opened in 2003 when the school moved to the east side. The most recent addition was the Josh Rodgers Memorial at the south entrance to the game field. Rodgers was a former NCHS student and football player who was an Army Ranger sergeant when he was killed in action in Afghanistan in April 2017.
Football coach Jason Drengwitz: "I have been coaching football at NCHS for 17 years and there have been so many memories that I will never forget. In general, I love how Friday nights/home games at NCHS bring our student body, families, players, coaches and community together. I cherish all of the time spent in the stadium with our current players and coaches as well as all of our former players and coaches."
Jim Benson
NORMAL WEST HIGH SCHOOL: Wildcat Stadium
The field was opened in 1995 during the first year of the high school. Wildcat Park, an area inside the stadium with a pavilion and bench seating, was dedicated in the honor of Brian Baker, a Normal West student and football player who died of cancer in 1996.
Jim Benson
CENTRAL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL Bill Hundman Memorial Field
The Saints moved to their east side location in 2005 and began play on the field named for former Central Catholic player Bill Hundman. The facility has a grotto and a statue of Hundman, who died in a traffic accident in 2004.
Football coach Kevin Braucht: "Tradition, Family and Go Saints! People might forget that Saints football has had many homes over the decades. Although many of the storied Central Catholic football teams never played on this field, many former players, parents, coaches and alumni had an instrumental role in the development, fundraising and building of this great facility.”
Jim Benson
UNIVERSITY HIGH SCHOOL: Hancock Stadium
Officially opened in 1963 and named after former Illinois State head football coach and athletic director Howard Hancock. In 1969 became Illinois' first college stadium with artificial turf. The stadium was renovated in 2013 which included a new east side grandstand with bleacher back seating and a 5,500-square foot indoor club that is accessible to ISU club seat holders and a new press box. The new Daktronics video board and sound system were added in April 2014.
Athletic director Steve Evans: "There is nothing better than looking up in the stands and seeing all the students cheering on their friends, laughing or smiling, and enjoying the Friday Night Lights. It is a night where a large group of students (and parents) are truly enjoying the atmosphere and supporting the Pioneers."
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
PONTIAC HIGH SCHOOL: Williamson Field
Named for A.C. Williamson, a former Pontiac High School coach and administrator, the field opened in the third week of the 1968 season. Decatur St. Teresa beat Pontiac, 19-12, in the first game on the field.
Athletic director Gary Brunner: "There have been a lot of great games on the field. One was probably against Montini in the (Class 3A) semifinals in 1993 before I got here. Another was a playoff game against Joliet Catholic (2000 Class 4A semifinals) where they beat us in the last seconds."
Jim Benson
PRAIRIE CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL: Lewis Field, Fairbury
First opened in 1948 and was most recently renovated this summer with the addition of new home bleachers and a press box. Lewis Field first opened as a new field for Fairbury High School. The field was named for the Lewis family who donated the land for the high school and athletic fields. The former football field is located at the center of the current high school building.
Football coach Andrew Quain: "One of the unique parts of Lewis Field is that it is an East-West field. Early in the season the sunset is a factor and the wind can be a big factor come playoff time. In 2006 in an opening-round playoff game vs Pontiac a PAT kick, going west, went though the uprights before being blown backwards onto the field of play. Hawks went on to win, 15-6."
Athletic director Austin Wenger: "Being a Prairie Central alumni, I have several memories of attending games at Lewis Field on Friday nights while growing up, as well as memories of playing a couple years of high school football here myself while Coach Phil Morrison was the head coach. Getting to see first-year head Coach Andrew Quain leading the Hawks into a quarterfinal playoff game at Lewis Field last year was exciting. But, my favorite memories of this field were watching my younger brother, Nathan Wenger, and his team go undefeated in the regular season on their way to a state runner-up finish in 2003."
Jim Benson
OLYMPIA HIGH SCHOOL: Olympia High Stadium, Stanford
The field has been in use since 1972 when the school opened.
Jim Benson
TRI-VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL: Viking Field, Downs
Construction of the field at the school began when Tri-Valley, which was in a football co-op with LeRoy, decided to have a team of its own. The Vikings had a freshman-junior varsity squad in 2001 before its first varsity season in 2002 which resulted in a playoff appearance.
Former football coach/athletic director Brian Knutson: "Steve Epperson was the superintendent and said go out and build this field. The beauty of it is it was built by the community. Tom Morrison from the (Downs) department of maintenance and Steve Brady were instrumental in it, and Howard Springer built the press box. It was really a town effort."
Jim Benson
EL PASO-GRIDLEY HIGH SCHOOL: El Paso-Gridley Football Field, El Paso
EPG's artificial turf field was installed during the summer of 2013. An eight-lane all-weather track was also installed around the field. The first game on the new field was Aug. 30, 2013.
Jim Benson
HEYWORTH HIGH SCHOOL: Hornet Stadium
The field opened in the fall of 2008. Heyworth was the Heart of Illinois Conference co-champions the first year the field was used.
Jim Benson
FIELDCREST HIGH SCHOOL: Veterans Park, Minonk
The field opened in 1999 with former football coach Jim DeMay getting credit for heading the project.
Football coach Michael Freeman: "It is home to some pretty rocking Friday nights. The noise is filled with cow bells, noise makers, horns and, of course, fans cheering on their beloved Knights! Crisp playoff games in November are unforgettable there!"
Jim Benson
EUREKA HIGH SCHOOL: McCollum Field
Named for former football coach Warner McCollum, the field underwent its last renovation in 2012 with new home and visitors stands.
Football coach Jason Bachman: "Have I Done My Best Today? This quote hangs on the wall going into our home locker room. It was brought to my attend by a past Hornet football player that played from Coach McCollum."
Jim Benson
DEER CREEK-MACKINAW HIGH SCHOOL: Jim McDonald Field, Mackinaw
The artificial turf field was dedicated in 2018 and is named for the former Chiefs coach who served for 25 years, compiling a 179-83 record that included 21 winning seasons, 19 playoff appearances, eight conference championships and a Class 2A State runner-up finish in 1987.
Jim McDonald at induction ceremony: "I’m overwhelmed. I’m obviously humbled to say the least. It’s great for the community. The community built the program. For them to have this, they really identify with all their sports. Football is very special to them here. And to see them get this football field makes me very happy.”
Jim Benson
LEROY HIGH SCHOOL: L.A. McKean Field
Home to LeRoy football since 1937. L.A. McKean was the head football coach of Empire Township High School (LeRoy) and LeRoy High School from 1920-1936 and 1942-1945. His record was 102-83-10 with four undefeated seasons.
Football coach/athletic director BJ Zeleznik: "There are big old maple trees that line the western edge of our facility. Each year at the end of October, those leaves are bright red and orange. The fields are plowed under. You can smell grill smoke in the air. It's cool and damp and that sun starts to set by 5 p.m. You know it's playoff time. Fans four rows deep not 10 feet off of the field. In two weeks, all those leaves will be on the ground, symbolic of the end of a season and perhaps a career, but if you're still practicing, you know you're having a season to be remembered. And the crowds grow larger. Wonderful memories for many in our community. Those old trees have witnessed a lot of football."
Jim Benson
GCMS HIGH SCHOOL: GCMS Football Field, Gibson City
It is believed the field opened in 1955 when the new building for Gibson City High School was built. Gibson City merged with Melvin-Sibley in 1993 to form GCMS. Class 2A State championships teams in 2017 and 2018 played on the field.
Athletic director/football coach Mike Allen: "I have two favorite memories from our field. First, was the Senior Night from 2016 when GCMS and Heyworth came together to allow our manager, Dylan Brownlee, to run for a touchdown on his Senior Night. Secondly, was playing the semifinal game in 2017 vs. Sterling Newman at home with all our fans, cheerleaders, band, student section and alumni. It rained heavy, sleeted, snowed, was windy and sunny all in that one day. It was crazy! We thought for sure that our field would never recover."
Jim Benson
FLANAGAN-CORNELL HIGH SCHOOL: Flanagan-Cornell Football Field, Flanagan
The field opened in 1941.
Football coach Todd Reed: "There is no greater feeling than being able to coach a football team I once played for. I love being able to share the experiences that I had as a young player on this field and look forward to creating more memories with them on the field I played on. My favorite memory as a player would have to be beating Fieldcrest my senior year in 1996."
Jim Benson
TREMONT HIGH SCHOOL: William H. Poorbaugh Field
Opened in 2007 and named for William H. Poorbaugh, who was a former superintendent of Tremont Schools.
Jim Benson
LINCOLN HIGH SCHOOL: Handlin Field
Named for W.C. Handlin, a former principal/superintendent at Lincoln High School for 32 years. New bleachers were installed and the home and away sides were flipped this summer.
Jim Benson
DWIGHT HIGH SCHOOL: Oughton Athletic Field
Eight acres of land was donated by the Oughton Estate and the field was dedicated to the memory of Dr. James H. Oughton, with the first game in 1936 against Forrest. An all-weather 6-lane track surrounds the field, while new lights were put up eight years ago. Three years ago, the original gates were restored by Dave Kincade of Dave's Welding Shop in Dwight. There is a "wall" that was built to honor William Gilkey, a longtime Dwight head football coach, with plaques that have been purchased in honor of a variety of people who have graduated from the high school.
Athletic director Cathy Ferguson: "I was a cheerleader on this field for four years, played powder puff football games here, attended many, many games after graduating, watched my own son play here, my daughter play powder puff and now have been given the opportunity to support our students, cheer them on and watch them enjoy the sports that they love. My fondest memory was raising the flag at the north end of the field to start off each game, while the band played the National Anthem."
Jim Benson
RIDGEVIEW HIGH SCHOOL: Ridgeview High Football Field, Colfax
The first team played on the field in the 1949-1950 school year. Octavia won its first playoff game in 1978 at home against Chatsworth.
Coach Jake Kennedy: "Our football field will continue to be a place that brings athletes, students, parents, and community members from different towns, lifestyles, and backgrounds together. On Friday nights during the season it's the place that people want to go and watch the game and see current friends and former classmates. When we were shut down last spring it was the one place that our community was able to come together and see each other, during the light up the night activity."
Jim Benson
FISHER HIGH SCHOOL: Kellar Field
Named for Kenneth Kellar, a long-time Fisher resident who served as village president and a founding board member of the Fisher National Bank. He also was a member and helped organize the Sangamon Valley Fire Department and Rescue Squad. After his retirement, Kellar worked for the Fisher School District. Kellar Field was named in his honor to recognize his service to the community and commitment to young people. A renovation of the stadium was completed in the fall of 2014.
Coach Jake Palmer: "A lot of teams play next to corn fields or on their school campus. Keller Field is unique because it sets in a neighborhood. Houses surround it on every side and it really provides an awesome environment to play that 1A, small-town football that we love in Fisher."
Jim Benson
CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL: Sprague Field
The field is named in honor of Charles Sprague, who volunteered for over 30 years as the head usher for the ushers association at the high school. He was also an official and citizen of Clinton. The field first opened in 1972-1973 school year at the current location. The track was redone this summer as the most recent upgrade to the facility.
Athletic director Matt Koeppel: "I will say that our facility is a great source of pride for everyone in our community. I also take pride in being the one that gets to maintain and keep our facilities looking good. Nothing better than the people of Clinton coming here for a sporting event and enjoying that Friday Night Lights atmosphere or great track meet in the spring."
Jim Benson
BLUE RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL: Kenneth Rittenhouse Memorial Field, Farmer City
Kenneth Rittenhouse was a player on the 1974 Farmer City-Mansfield High School team who was paralyzed from the neck down on the field. He lived for a couple weeks before passing away. In 1985, Farmer City-Mansfield and Bellflower merged to form Blue Ridge.
Jim Benson
STREATOR HIGH SCHOOL: Streator High School Athletic Fields
Athletic director Rory Bedeker said Streator High School Field opened up in the early 1930s.
Jim Benson
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter:
@BrendanDenison
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.