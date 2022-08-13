Girl Scouts get messy at Metamora mud run

METAMORA — The last year Emily Cottone ran through the S’mores Mud Run at Metamora’s Camp Tapawingo, she lost a sock.

On Saturday, she and her friend Zoe McKittrick, both of Normal, returned to the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois’ third mud run with a new trick up their sleeves — or rather, their ankles.

The two Girl Scouts of Normal Troop 1386 had wrapped their shoes and ankles with duct tape. And it worked.

The pair of seventh-graders from Chiddix Junior High School arrived at the finish line, nearly covered head to toe in mud, still wearing their shoes.

The Pantagraph caught up with Cottone and McKittrick about halfway through the 5-kilometer, 14-obstacle course, which included several mud pits and piles, large drainage tubes, slippery balance beam logs, rope spider webs and a steep, boggy hill to climb. A new addition this year was the foam pit at the start.

The two girls were too tired to run the course by the halfway point. However, this year they had challenged themselves with running the adult course with their parents, which was about a mile longer than the junior one.

Zoe’s mother, Jennifer McKittrick, said they were having a great time raising money for the Girl Scouts, and “getting muddy.” She added Zoe’s brother and Cottone’s brother were there too and ran ahead of them on the course.

Dad John McKittrick followed the girls through the course with his wife, Jennifer. He said last year, their family’s goal was to get as muddy as possible.

A Pantagraph reporter who followed the Normal residents became partly mud-covered as well after falling down into a bog at the bottom of a hill.

Susan Knapp, manager of marketing and development for the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, said their S’Mores Mud Run coincides with National S’Mores Day on Aug. 11. She said they modeled the event after a similar one that’s run in the Quad Cities.

Knapp said the event teaches Girl Scouts about team building, and it encompasses all of the things they build up for the girls. That ranges from building character to getting out into the great outdoors and going on adventures.

Both Cottone and McKittrick agreed they had bonded closer as friends from the experience.

Knapp reflected that they had the best weather yet this year, and attendees loved the course condition. She also said the turnout was good, with 306 attendees, and they’re going to try to hold a timed mud run next year to bring even more people out.

The mud pits were made possible with assistance from the Metamora Volunteer Fire Department, which trucked out water, according to Knapp.

Knapp noted that they open their event for the whole community. Courses were available for adults and families, including a separate “Li’L S’More” course for kiddos age 4 and under.

Germantown Hills mother Hillary Wasson said the course was awesome for her two kids, Sally and Daisy. The former tried the “Li’L S’More” course for her first time on Saturday.

“(Sally) was a little scared to do it last year, but this year she’s toughened up and given it a go,” Wasson said.

Wasson said they’re lucky to live close to Camp Tapawingo, and they look forward to the mud run every year.

“My 10-year-old (Daisy) was literally either smiling or laughing for an hour and a half out there,” Wasson said.