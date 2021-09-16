Gibson City Rotary awarded $25K for flood relief

GIBSON CITY — Rotary District 6490 received a $25,000 Rotary Foundation Relief Grant to assist Gibson City residents with flood relief.

The area received approximately 9 to 11 inches of rain in eight hours on Aug. 12. Homes and businesses were extensively damaged. Rotary clubs and Rotarians worked together to purchase and deliver supplies, and donate funds to the Gibson City Rotary Club.

District Governor Heather Stoa submitted a Disaster Response Grant application to The Rotary International Foundation and was notified on Sept. 3 they were awarded the grant to deliver additional relief to individuals and families affected by the flood.

The $25,000 grant will cover replacement and installation of hot water heaters, furnaces and small appliances such as stoves and refrigerators. Funds will also provide materials to repair walls and floors damaged by water.

Listen now: September & October 2021 episodes of 'Long Story Short' Go! Listen now: Central Illinois celebrates Labor Day and other upcoming events In this week's 'Long Story Short' podcast reporter Sierra Henry takes a look at upcoming events and recalls fond memories of Labor Day weekend.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309) 820-3352.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.