MCLEAN — The 10th annual Get Your Route 6.6 on Route 66 event will be held Saturday, Aug. 26.

The event is a 4.1-mile run or walk from Funks Grove to McLean. Participants receive a T-shirt, brunch, a commemorative shot glass and more.

First Student buses will take participants from McLean to Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup for sign-in, where a complimentary shot of maple sirup will be offered. The run/walk begins at 8 a.m. and water stations will be available at each mile.

After the run/walk, a celebration will take place in McLean featuring breakfast, lunch, drinks, ice cream, cookies and lemon shake-ups for sale, open to both participants and the general public. There will also be music, a photo backdrop, pet adoptions, silent auction, bingo, lawn games, craft and book sale and a classic car show.

Overall winners and first- and second-place finishers in 11 age groups will receive awards.

Funds from the event support projects in McLean. The event is organized by CORE of McLean with help from McLean Depot, The Atlanta National Bank, Green Top Grocery, The UPS Store, Wm. Masters, Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Kabir Center for Health and Rightspace Properties.

Visit mclean-il.com/get-your-6-6-on-route-66 for registration and more information.

