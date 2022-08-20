Generosity: Midwest Food Bank awarded grant; Charity Hog Roast raises over $50K

Midwest Food Bank receives $10K grant

NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank of Bloomington-Normal received a $10,200 grant from the Arby's Foundation.

The donation comes as part of the foundation's commitment to donate $500,000 to support every community where there is an Arby's location.

The grant money will be used to support childhood hunger relief. Midwest Food Bank will be able to provide food every weekend of the school year for 204 local children through the food bank's Hope Packs weekend backpack feeding program, as it costs about $50 per child for the school year.

Altogether, more than 3,400 local children who are facing food insecurity are assisted through the Hope Packs program.

The Arby's Foundation plans to give out nearly 200 local grants across the United States.

Visit midwestfoodbank.org or contact Tara Ingham at 309-663-535 or tingham@midwestfoodbank.org for more information.

Charity Hog Roast raises over $50K

BLOOMINGTON — The seventh annual Roasting for Charity Hog Roast raised over $54,000 on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The event was held at the home of the event organizers, Karen and Tom Harris, who live on Golf Court.

The fundraiser included a live auction, a silent auction, raffles, 50/50, donation bucket, kids golf ball sale, a 300-pound hog and roasters of extra pork and all the trimmings.

The free event put on by a group of neighbors, family and friends has raised nearly $300,000 over the last seven years.

All of the proceeds from the event support the Community Cancer Center in Normal.

Contact Karen Harris at 309-824-3801 for more information.