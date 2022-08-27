Generosity: Heyworth High receives $15K FFA grant; LeRoy golf outing raises over $3K

Heyworth High School receives $15K FFA grant

HEYWORTH — The McLean County Farm Bureau awarded a $15,000 FFA Capital Grant to help provide agriculture shop upgrades for Heyworth High School students.

Heyworth FFA will use the funds to invest in six new tables with storage space for the ag shop.

"We're happy to help our local high school agriculture education programs upgrade their facilities and build capacity for future students," said Mark Hines, McLean County Farm Bureau president, in a news release. "With the McLean County Farm Bureau FFA Capital Grant program, our goal is to support the development of future agriculture leaders by maintaining strong local high school agriculture programs."

The FFA Capital Grant program, established by McLean County Farm Bureau in 2021, is available to all high school agriculture programs that serve McLean County students.

"The opportunity to receive this grant helps us have the ability to update our shop area to provide more space for student projects as well as areas to work and create a positive learning environment," said Kara Barling, Heyworth agriculture teacher and FFA adviser, in the news release. "We appreciate having the wonderful support of the McLean County Farm Bureau for our agriculture program."

Visit mcfb.org/grants or ffa.org for more information.

LeRoy golf outing raises over $3K

LEROY — The 13th annual Jack Underhill Memorial Golf Outing was held Saturday, Aug. 20, at the LeRoy Country Club, raising $3,100 for the LeRoy Volunteer Firefighters Association and Ruel Neal Post 79.

Seventy golfers attended the event, and all of the teams that participated have already signed up for 2023.

The event was started about 15 years ago when Jack Underhill wanted to get his kids and grandkids together and have a fun day of golf. Underhill died in 2009, and his kids and grandkids sought to keep the tradition going and raising funds for two organizations that were dear to Underhill. He was a charter member at the LeRoy Community Fire Protection District and a member of the Ruel Neal Post 79 American Legion, as he was a World War II and Korean Conflict veteran.

Over the years, the event has raised over $40,000 for the two organizations. Other area fire departments that have participated include Downs, Ellsworth, Farmer City and LeRoy.