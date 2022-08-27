 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Generosity: Heyworth High receives $15K FFA grant; LeRoy golf outing raises over $3K

  • 0

Heyworth High School receives $15K FFA grant

HEYWORTH — The McLean County Farm Bureau awarded a $15,000 FFA Capital Grant to help provide agriculture shop upgrades for Heyworth High School students.

Heyworth FFA will use the funds to invest in six new tables with storage space for the ag shop.

082822-blm-loc-1donations.JPG

From left: Dr. Lisa Taylor, Heyworth Schools Superintendent; Kara Barling, Heyworth FFA adviser; Jaden Baker, Heyworth FFA secretary; Mercedez Tucker, Heyworth FFA president; Lauren Monk, Heyworth FFA vice president; Austin Russow, Heyworth FFA treasurer; Mark Hines, McLean County Farm Bureau president; and Justin Johnsen, Heyworth school board president.

"We're happy to help our local high school agriculture education programs upgrade their facilities and build capacity for future students," said Mark Hines, McLean County Farm Bureau president, in a news release. "With the McLean County Farm Bureau FFA Capital Grant program, our goal is to support the development of future agriculture leaders by maintaining strong local high school agriculture programs." 

The FFA Capital Grant program, established by McLean County Farm Bureau in 2021, is available to all high school agriculture programs that serve McLean County students. 

"The opportunity to receive this grant helps us have the ability to update our shop area to provide more space for student projects as well as areas to work and create a positive learning environment," said Kara Barling, Heyworth agriculture teacher and FFA adviser, in the news release. "We appreciate having the wonderful support of the McLean County Farm Bureau for our agriculture program."

Visit mcfb.org/grants or ffa.org for more information.

LeRoy golf outing raises over $3K

LEROY — The 13th annual Jack Underhill Memorial Golf Outing was held Saturday, Aug. 20, at the LeRoy Country Club, raising $3,100 for the LeRoy Volunteer Firefighters Association and Ruel Neal Post 79. 

082822-blm-loc-3donations.jpg

Jim Underhill presents a donation to Post Commander Terry Abdelnour (left) and Adjutant Mark Young (right) after the Jack Underhill Memorial Golf Outing in LeRoy.

Seventy golfers attended the event, and all of the teams that participated have already signed up for 2023.

The event was started about 15 years ago when Jack Underhill wanted to get his kids and grandkids together and have a fun day of golf. Underhill died in 2009, and his kids and grandkids sought to keep the tradition going and raising funds for two organizations that were dear to Underhill. He was a charter member at the LeRoy Community Fire Protection District and a member of the Ruel Neal Post 79 American Legion, as he was a World War II and Korean Conflict veteran.

082822-blm-loc-2donations.jpg

Jack Underhill Memorial Golf Outing participants playing on the No. 5 green on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Over the years, the event has raised over $40,000 for the two organizations. Other area fire departments that have participated include Downs, Ellsworth, Farmer City and LeRoy.

082822-blm-loc-4donations.jpg

Jim Underhill, right, presents a donation to LeRoy Volunteer Firefighters Association Treasurer Joseph Poindexter after the Jack Underhill Memorial Golf Outing.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lee Ann Dial talks about the character of Whyatt Yarnell

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News